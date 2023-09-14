The new album Baroness, “Stone” is out today and the columnist was privy to an advance listen to the latest offering from their independent label, Abraxan Hymns.
The collection is self-produced by these Georgia stalwarts known for their blend of heavy metal sonics and textured soundscapes. With original member John Balzley at the helm on vocals and guitar, they’ve crafted a sound that has truly become their own over their 20-year career.
Atmospherics offer a perfect backdrop in opener “Embers” to the acoustic guitar and multi-vocalized words asking to “build me a home of ember and chain …” before the driving guitar riff and rock beat of the first single, “Last Word” takes you from the embers and into the fire. This is peak Baroness with Balzley and Gina Gleason’s searing twin guitar striking like a hydra.
Give “Last Word” a listen and you’ll hear it for yourself: https://youtu.be/T7vROjNY9Gk?si=tMYNKeSwINWguwAT.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on the link to go to this and any other song. As always, it’s free to read online.
“Beneath the Rose,” the second single released, takes the band into its hardcore roots at time with Balzley’s spoken verses that lead into another big Baroness chorus. Give it a listen: https://youtu.be/TxBGFgqOvaU?si=8xuhysPdHeAUpjV1.
The driving “Choir” follows and keeps the energy pulsing before dropping into the melancholic 1:19 track, “The Dirge.” More interlude than song proper, it’s a beautiful change of pace.
Clicking drumsticks lead into “Anodyne.” Rhythm section Nick Jost and Sebastian Thomson drive into the pain reductive realm with this track as searing guitar effects hit like a needle.
The latest single, “Shine” lives up to its name. From its acoustic opening and chiming bells, it’s a twinkle of joy for the ears that readies for its crunching verses and chorus: https://youtu.be/cyLeRJigL4A?si=CSqGvAnnxe_8MPaH.
“Magnolia” offers an almost eight-minute journey that starts slinky before galloping into a structure sure to make long-time fans sit up and take notice. This is one built to last for the band’s catalog.
Rolling bass and atmospheric guitar strains sets “Under the Wheel” into a mood space that gets explored further into a cool journey through its over six-minute length.
With “Bloom,” the band touches into folk/country territory as Balzley and Gleason blend voices and finger-picked notes on the acoustic guitar. As it continues over its structure, it’s the rare song that sounds exactly as its title would imply. It’s the sound of a band in bloom.
Out now, “Stone” is a masterpiece from a band who’ve continued to make them and offers a look of Baroness unfolding into a band that sounds exactly like itself and not quite another. That’s pretty good.
After catching them in concert last year during a stop at Oklahoma City’s 89th Street, Baroness is a must-see band live. You should treat yourself the next time they come through.
And remember, if you want to shatter glass houses, this “Stone” is a great way to do it.
Joe Hopkins has released his debut solo album, “Oklahoma Gold.” With 13 tracks, the Stephens County-based artist is hitting his stride.
The title track, “Oklahoma Gold,” offers a great introduction to the Southwest Oklahoma oilfield community: https://youtu.be/_q3yctR9YQU?si=_EFAc9aAUcMPQ9oe.
Hopkins is joined by Dani Carson for a solid duet, “Full House to Start.” It’s a track that fits that great 1960s and 70s country tradition of male and female duets that showcases both these talented singers’ strengths: https://youtu.be/acxxF_DZLHc?si=hBoxA0IE54_OZXlk.
Hopkins has been releasing some of these songs as he goes. “Jacked Up On Country” is one that’s been receiving a good amount of radio play and for well-deserved reasons.
“Oklahoma Gold” is available on all streaming platforms. These 13 tracks are one heckuva debut. Catch Hopkins performing solo and with the Drivin’ South Band whenever you get the opportunity. You won’t be disappointed.
Southwest Oklahoma blues great Rusty Traywick is doing something and if you love the blues, you’re invited to be a part. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Traywick said an open jam session and selection of officers for the Anadarko Blues Society will be happening at Legend’s Pub House and Venue, 3127 S. 4th Street in Chickasha. The goal is to set up the Tonkawa Hills Blues Fest.
Call Traywick for details, 405-274-4300.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.