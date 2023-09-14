The new album Baroness, “Stone” is out today and the columnist was privy to an advance listen to the latest offering from their independent label, Abraxan Hymns.

The collection is self-produced by these Georgia stalwarts known for their blend of heavy metal sonics and textured soundscapes. With original member John Balzley at the helm on vocals and guitar, they’ve crafted a sound that has truly become their own over their 20-year career.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

