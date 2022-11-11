Last weekend saw the Straight Outta Lawton Music Video Festival return to the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris.

It’s officially an annual event now and that’s a good thing. Venue owner Justin Hackney has done some really cool things in opening up the venue to more than movies. From the treasured Vaska Shadowcast shows to hopping on board with the Revival All-Ages Concerts, this historic landmark is making history.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.