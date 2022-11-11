Last weekend saw the Straight Outta Lawton Music Video Festival return to the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris.
It’s officially an annual event now and that’s a good thing. Venue owner Justin Hackney has done some really cool things in opening up the venue to more than movies. From the treasured Vaska Shadowcast shows to hopping on board with the Revival All-Ages Concerts, this historic landmark is making history.
Hackney said the Shadowcast served as judges for this year’s entries. Ayvio earned Best Overall honors, Jacob Moore earned Best Beat for “A Mother’s Thoughts” and Dan. E. Tibbs and Option D. Productions to the Best Visuals trophy for “The Hill.”
Ayvio (Ashlie Overby) is a two-time winner. His video for the song, for “Are We Done, Love?” earned Best Beat honors in 2021.
Check it out, it’s a powerful a song as video: https://youtu.be/yzgB94Nig8Q.
Visit the column online at swoknews.com and click on the link to this or any other song directly. The column is always free to read online.
Ayvio posted the announcement to his Facebook page regarding this year’s win:
“This year, we’re walking away with the ‘Best Overall Video’ award,” he said. “Thanks to everyone that had a hand in the ‘Grow Up’ video and song.”
That would include his producer, Andrew “Fyu-Chur” Jackson and bandmates in the Ayviators, and the acting of Jeff Elbert in the video produced by Jason Ray-Elbert of ProMotion Media Group.
Check out how “Grow Up” hits the mark for song and video: https://youtu.be/yW2OEqWYt8A.
“Shout out to Justin and the good people at VASKA Theatre for putting on such a dope event,” Ayvio said.
Tibbs, too, was appreciative of the recognition for the video of the Kate Bush number reborn this year with the popularity of “Stranger Things.”
This time, Tibbs put the video aesthetic to the version recorded by Placebo (and my preference in versions). See why “The Hill” earned top visual honors and hear why I like it: https://youtu.be/ChHngzuyY5E.
I’m sorry to say I couldn’t find a link to Jacob Moore’s winner, “A Mother’s Thoughts.” I’ll be looking forward to finding it and sharing in a future column.
Next year, you can bet Norville will have an entry in the festival for its third edition. However, we will be performing on the Vaska stage Dec. 10 to close out the next edition of the Revival All Ages Concerts. Senseless, Gavin Taylor & Muffled Sirens, Ladybird, and Titan Metal are joining us on the bill and I’ll be serving as the night’s emcee for this Upside Down Entertainment (UDE) production.
Details coming a little closer to showtime.
The Davidson-raised duo of Steven, singer/guitarist, and Isaiah Carter, drums, and their bandmates in Smoky Motel celebrated their own “Stranger Things” Halloween with a show at Ponyboy in Oklahoma City as the official release of their new album, “ASMR Part 1.”
Steven Carter said the band has a few more shows to get “before we go into our winter hibernation.” In February 2023, “ASMR Part 2” will be released and plans are to tour during the summer.
Now based in Norman, Steven said it’s been a wild, great ride so far. He credits the often unnoticed support found in the Oklahoma’s arts and music community.
“Growing up in the small town of Davidson, we would have never thought that we’d be in the position that we’re in now, let alone where we’re going,” he said. “It’s all thanks to how great Oklahoma is at support our local artists.”
While working on the recordings, Smoky Motel had been laying low. Isaiah Carter said with their return, it’s been “honestly surprising how much traction we gained from our new singles.”
“It makes me very thankful that people still love and support our music even though we haven’t released anything in a while,” he said.
Isaiah said he’s “super excited” for the album’s second part to be released. He thinks it’s even stronger than the first. He believes it’ll be the perfect spring into an amazing 2023. It may be the biggest … so far.
“As far as the quality of our live shows, new music, and the moves that we’ll be making is going to be at a much higher level than it’s been in the past,” he said.
Steven said the energy carrying over from the EP release show was an “incredible experience.” Pre-show anxiety that no one would show up was felt, he felt beforehand. He said those early empty rooms played in his youth offered confidence. The Oklahoma City music scene has also embraced the band.
“So, to go from playing small garages to having a packed out release show was unbelievable,” he said. “The scene up here has welcomed us with open arms and we couldn’t be more grateful for all of the support.”
Here’s the band’s latest release, “Bodies” and you’ll be a fan, too: https://youtu.be/kK_da2xHvKI.
You can find Smoky Motel’s music on all social media platforms.
Big moves by the on the up Gannon Fremin & CCRev. They’re playing Oklahoma’s landmark place to play up Tulsa way Friday night when they take the stage with Josh Meloy and Mason Lively at Cain’s Ballroom.
They be playing the next night at Coney Island up in Stillwater and also at the Table Zero Tailgate earlier in the day.
Check out what this rock and red dirt powerhouse can do live on stage: https://youtu.be/l1NJCZ5EYx0.
I’ll be catching up with them real soon for an upcoming column.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.