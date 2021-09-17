Creativity is the key to this week’s column.
First off, I can’t say enough how excited I am for tonight’s event at the historic Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris.
Ya see, tonight’s the night for the The Straight Outta Lawton Music Video Festival at 7 p.m. tonight. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Selected artists will have the opportunity to introduce their video and hold a short question and answer session with the audience. There’ll be best of prizes for four division.
According to Justin Hackney, owner of the Vaska, admission is a donation in any amount of your choosing to the Great580, “a local organization doing great things right here in our community.”
Where did the idea for this cool local event come from, you may ask.
Hackney credited last year’s column MVP Takeez with the idea. He said Takeez came to him with the idea to hold a music video premier at the venue. Takeez shared the story.
“I brought him the idea, initially,” he said, “we just couldn’t figure out how to do it and he decided this was the way.”
Even though his latest video wasn’t finished in time to premiere, Takeez said he’s still going to be there to support.
“I’m excited to do this,” he said.
Again, we come back to the question about how you build an event around a 5-minute or so long music video. Hackney said there was thought put into it.
After hosting the first Southwest 48 Film Festival last year, it will now be at the Trail of Fear on Sept. 17. He said he wanted to establish one of his own to feature local talent.
“Music videos are just short films, basically, so why not make it a music video festival,” he said. “We built it on from there.”
A call for artists resounded with many. Heck, the columnist even submitted an entry into the mix: Burro: “12 Years Down, 2 Minutes Up” — https://youtu.be/KOm0q1ULixQ.
You can visit the electronic edition of the paper and click on the link to go directly to this and any other videos posted.
I’m not saying it’s in contention as an award winner, I’m just saying I threw it into the mix with Plot Armor, Allusion and many more. Hackney said there are 18 or 19 submissions under review and judging took place Wednesday night.
“I think it’s great,” Hackney said. “We have great submissions.”
That means there will be winners for the L-Town Award, as well as for Best Beat, Best Visual Effects and Best Overall. Along with trophies, Hackney said one of the prizes is a free studio session with Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings. The Lay ‘em Low Car Club is another sponsor.
It’s hoped this night will be a first of many for years to come. You’ve got to shoot for the stars, according to Hackney.
“We hope that this goes over well this year and hope to make it an annual thing and grow it and spread out into the area,” he said.
Creativity in helping bring together the local music community and fans at a local attraction to help a local cause is why this one could be a keeper.
Speaking of creativity. I was fortunate enough last Friday to spend time with the art students under Scott Smith at the Lawton Public Schools Learning Resource Center for a discussion and action art creation exhibition with the great Tyson Meade. A story about that event is in the queu for an upcoming edition of The Constitution.
Fans of the column will remember the three-part saga that offered an overview and reflections from one of Oklahoma’s often under-appreciated, but immensely important musicians, writers and artists wrapped up in one tiny package. After spending around two hours immersed in observing and discussing the creative process it was a clarion bell when he said, basically, all his mediums return to storytelling.
Smith, who began his association as a 17-year-old who saw Meade and his bandmates in the Chainsaw Kittens open for Jane’s Addiction and never looked back, called the event a “dream come true.” As a teacher, it’s not often you get to call one of your influences to help influence your students. It’s even more rare that a fan become a true friend.
Beginning as a teenager who dared not miss one of the band’s Norman shows in the early-1990s, Smith said he nearly lost many jobs due to late nights at some of the favored venues. One of our shared favorites was the legendary Rome Theatre near the OU Campus.
I was an early 20-something living in the OKC Metro area at the time trying to get my place in the local music scene. I found a potential bandmate who worked at the venue as well as Chainsaw Kittens’ guitarist Trent Bell’s studio, Bell Labs. He threw me a bone as his sound assistant at the club.
Like Smith, I bore witness to creativity in action every time the always unpredictable but never disappointing artist and his bandmates performed.
These are still some of the most revelatory times for a young performer to see your very own local rock star in action. By that time, he and the band had made Rolling Stone magazine and were soon signed to Atlantic Records.
It seems Tyson has always had the spirit of a teacher.
After his rock and roll ride came to another point in time, Meade turned into a journalist. His work writing in Andy Warhol’s “Interview Magazine” served as another inspiration to a burgeoning reporter. Even in print, he showed an Oklahoman can be a rock star in any environment. An inventive writer, he showed creativity in word and phrasing that would serve as another inspiration.
And then Meade’s path took him to China where he became an English teacher. It was there his music revitalized itself, he said, when he heard a student play violin. He went from hoping to inspire to becoming inspired.
He began recording music again.
Meade said the past 20 years have shown you can make music on your own terms, in your own setting. You don’t have to be in a big studio, you don’t even have to be in the same country, to record the music you’re imagining. You just have to do it.
With music videos, just like his abstract art pieces, his writing and, of course, his music, Meade has continued to merge all the elements in his artistic spirit to use all his mediums at will. Visit his 2019 video for the song: “P.S. Nuclear Forest Dance Boogie” — https://youtu.be/As3b6LsWG9I.
The visit to Lawton offered a new generation of Oklahoma artists another window into creativity and offered insight into how to express fully. You just be free with the moment and let the inspiration take you.
Meade is readying to return to China in the weeks ahead. He will return to teaching. And, he said, he will be creating every moment. That’s what an artist does, no matter the medium. And a teacher inspires others.
Best of journeys, my friend. Continue your legacy of art and inspiration.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.