I have to tip my hat to Justin Hackney and the Vaska Theatre for taking the bull by the horns and putting on a pretty great show last weekend with the inaugural Straight Outta Lawton Music Video Festival.
But it took the local artists putting their music videos out there to make it a hit. With 19 entries in the categories, including the columnist, the four awards for the fest could have gone to anyone.
These musical art pieces were the result of a lot of hard work from everyone involved. That goes from the artists and musicians to producers and, for the event ultimately, to the video producers who created these visual pieces of art.
So, let’s get to the winners! As always, visit the online edition of the column to click and go directly to any of the videos featured.
•Best overall: Bennie Elix took home the top prize with his homage to the hometown with “Godzilla (Great 580 Remix)”: https://youtu.be/YMQdbl7dYNY.
Elix said the festival experience was great.
“Being an independent artist takes a lot of effort, time, and money,” he said. “Most of the time it seems to go unnoticed. It’s great when events like ‘The Music Video Festival’ gives us an opportunity to showcase some of our hard work.”
Born and raised in “the Great 580,” Elix said he’s been rhyming since middle school and was far from the gospel-based artist he is now.
“When I was about 25 I had a serious encounter with the man upstairs,” he said. “Every since then I’ve made a commitment to use my gift to bring Him glory. The train’s been moving ever since.”
Elix has music streaming on every platform and his YouTube channel is home to “Powered By Jesus,” his music ministry.
•Best beat: The video for “Are We Done, Love?” by Ayvio proved to be that entry with something for everyone with a storyline matching the music and solid editing to tell a story, all with a bumpin’ beat produced by Fyu-Chur: https://youtu.be/yzgB94Nig8Q.
The win offers Ayvio an opportunity to record something new with event co-sponsor, 1121 Recordings.
•Best visual FX: Jvmvr Rashad offered a very cool video for “Masked.” Paying homage to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in many ways, the talented artist made great use of the Vaska to stage his musical meets movie magic: https://youtu.be/Rhbh9fKh2bQ.
•L-Town award: I’m proud the homies of Dakota Hooper and Matt Shreve, as Plot Armor, who blended their instrumental wonders with Justin Stevens‘ visual narrative to put out a pretty great “day in the life” in the Lawton area for ”What’s That Anime?” While I was part of the ensemble, I still say my sweet pit bull Waylon earned best actor honors: https://youtu.be/Vjw16vbtArY.
Hooper said it was a bit overwhelming to be recognized. He credited Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings with making the music sound just right and Stevens for nailing the visuals they wanted.
He offered highest praise for all involved, from Hackney to each of the entrants as well as to all who attended the festival.
“Honestly, every participant who attended could’ve easily won one of the four awards,” he said. “There is a lot of talent and passion coming out of Lawton. It was an awesome experience to be among them and next year’s event will be even better.”
Stevens also helmed the columnist’s video for a project called Burro, “12 Years Down, 2 Minutes Up” that made the song stack up better and, visually, held its own amongst the quality on display. I stand by it: https://youtu.be/KOm0q1ULixQ.
Next year promises to be even bigger and better, according to Hackney.
Of that, I do not doubt.
We have a son’s pleas to a father to thank for Sunday’s return of a Southwest Oklahoma singer/songwriter to the stage.
With that, Ken Morrow will be doing what he does best, sing and play guitar from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday from the Drunken Goose Stage at Small Mountain Street Tacos in Medicine Park.
“Cooper (his son) actually has pushed me back to it,” he said. “He spoke solid words to his dad and made me feel loved, man.”
Morrow had hung up his guitar and draw to the stage lights right around when the pandemic put a stop to most all live music shows. He said he put his focus into his relationship. When that turned, he was still in a rut.
That’s where Cooper, now attending the University of Oklahoma, comes into the picture with words “breathed” of wisdom that touched his soul, Morrow said. The son was readying to return to school.
“He was concerned that I was just sitting at the house, lonely, and actually depressed from just life,” he said. “He picked up the guitar one day while visiting and asked me to play one. I could barely pick a tune.”
The son made sure, though his dad was down, he wasn’t out. Morrow said he offered an NFL coach’s level of pep talk followed by some wisdom as sound as if from the Buddha.
“He then said, ‘You won’t ever get over the past if you sit here and dwell in it,’” he said. And that the worst I’ve ever sounded was ‘still better than seeing you like this.’”
Music, and the love and support of a child, can prove to be healing forces for an artist. Morrow said those, along with time, are sure to help chart his path. It begins with music.
“So, music is the only thing I have to give at this time,” he said. “And, hopefully, it will help heal me and let me find myself again, and help me to realize my future.”
Dallas, Texas, jazz impresario Don Diego and his band will be spreading some musical love tonight at VFW Post 1193, 926 SW 2nd. DJ Ronski will provide in-between music.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at this outdoor event. Bring your own lawn chairs. Tickets are $25 and available through EventBrite. Cash bar.
There will be an after-party inside with $10 entry for non-ticket holders.
Diego is a versatile artist, able to cover Chris Stapleton’s “Tenneesse Whisky” and transition into Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” before playing his original funky recording “Ago’s Jukejoint”l: https://youtu.be/wYy5Vk9fvZQ.
Traveling the world for the last 30 years as a musician, Diego has shared the stage with Vanilla Ice, Johnny Taylor and Kenny G.
Based in the Dallas, Texas, area, Diego’s been performing at Vinetti’s, formerly Stonetrail, for the last 18 years each and every Friday and Saturday night to standing room only crowds.
Although the ”Today’s Best Soundemonium!” radio show is no more, our social media presence remains so you can keep up with what’s happening and what’s next.
Remember that all #VirtualSoundemoniumFest performances from the COVID-19 shutdown are archived on the column/radio show’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
