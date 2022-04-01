For Joe Hopkins, music is life. Be it solo or with the Drivin’ South Band, when there’s a song In his heart, he’s got to sing it.
Beginning with the guitar at 12-years-old, by 17 he was singing and playing in his late father’s band, Paul Hopkins and Oklahoma Express Band. Songwriting began at 16.
“It’s truly a passion to sing, write and perform,” he said. “I guess it’s in my blood.”
A 1995 move to Nashville, Tenn., was a struggle and later that year, Hopkins moved the family to Branson, Mo., working in the daylight and playing music when the sun went down. The right break never happened.
“I never really had any good connections with the right people and it seemed like the walls came tumbling down,” he said, “so I decided to move back to Oklahoma.”
Hopkins began working at Albin Enterprises he said he was able to help raise “three amazing kids,” is blessed with “beautiful grandkids” and “good health.” These are great ingredients for a good life.
“What more can one ask for?” he said. “I thank God every day for what He has allowed me to have and do.”
Among his bandmates in Drivin’ South is the columnist’s cousin, Danny Cephus on pedal steel. He was an early wonder on the instrument and his Fender Stratocaster could be considered the bug that infected this writer’s love affair with the instrument.
“Small world we live in for sure,” he said.
Hopkins is going to be hoppin’ as far as taking to the stage in the coming weeks, beginning tonight with an acoustic show at Lawton’s Guitar Bar. The next night, the full band is performing at Wall Street in Duncan.
Hopkins plays acoustic April 8 at The Speak Lounge in Chickasha and the full band on April 9 at the crawfish boil at Kochendorfer Brewery in Duncan. On April 15, Drivin’ South will be living up to its name at the Iron Horse Pub in Wichita Falls, Texas; acoustic and solo at the Enid Moose Lodge the next night; and on April 30, the full band will perform at DJ’s Bait Shop in Apache. Hopkins said there are bookings with few open dates available through October.
“I try to keep my guys working steady, but don’t wanna burn ‘em out, either,” he said. “If it was up to me, I’d book us three to four times per week, but I’d probably run ‘em all off.”
Richard Clift Jr. isn’t fooling. He’s dead serious about dropping his first single today on all online platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and more.
Titled “No One To Blame,” Clift said it’s about someone we all know “and just really wish we didn’t.”
“I wrote this song for everybody,” he said, “but, really, for me and how I felt at one point in my life.”
Clift recorded it at Classen Recorders in Oklahoma City with Dwight Hamlin of the Wight Lighters. He couldn’t be happier with the outcome.
“Man, he gave this song life when I took it to him.” He said. “He played a lot of the parts in this song as well.”
Hamlin handled everything but acoustic rhythm guitar vocals, handled by Clift, and the drums was Brock Wilson, known for playing guitar with Dylan Wheeler.
“Just us three and I’m very proud of that,” he said.
One of Clift’s best friends, Brad Good coached the vocal performance.
“I can say he had a big influence on how this song turned out,” he said. “I’m very proud and attached to this song and that’s why I chose it instead of one of the others to release as my first ever single.”
It’s funny how it takes a village to create a solo performance. Andrew Blair from Chance and The Takers mixed and mastered it in his Tulsa studio, Dead Format Records, Clift aid.
“I’m grateful for everyone that helped me with this one,” he said. “I’ll probably drop another single or two before I release an EP or maybe a full album. We will just have to see.”
This is a big moment a long time coming, Clift said. An even bigger event follows soon after.
“I’m excited to be releasing something, it’s something I dreamed about as a kid,” he said. “I’m very proud of myself right now. But I have my first-born child to be here around May 18th and I promise that’s going to be my proudest moment ever.”
Clift said the music stuff will be slowing down quite a bit while soaking up first time fatherhood. He assures it will only lead to more music in the future. He credits his road being righted through his connection with his Creator.
“I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for everything he’s done in my life with music, for keeping me safe while I traveled all these years, gig to gig, bar to bar, casino to casino, usually just me and my guitar,” he said. “All glory be to Him.”
You can find “No One To Blame” by keywording Richard Clift Jr. Music on all online platforms.
It was just over a year ago that Rafael Montez, the true definition of a local rock star, left this mortal coil. The beloved Backwash guitarist and fixture of this community touched many lives. His loss still resonates.
With that in mind, his memory is a big component to the April 23 Norville show at the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan. He was one of the first musicians to jump on board with the idea and his promised electric ukulele leads are the only ingredient still missing from the package.
So, as referenced a few weeks back, we’ve worked out something special with the amazing Shaw Brothers, Darry and Terry. A photo the columnist took a few years ago of Rafy performing with his beloved acoustic guitar is the image for a new mural to hang near the stage of his home-away-from home.
With that goal and a quoted price of $875 in mind, the Norville show is also serving as a fundraiser for the mural. There will be raffles with some great items already collected, including two sets of prime tickets for the May 12 concert by Quiet Riot at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center donated by Event Center Manager Lee Bayless.
We’re going to have raffle tickets for those and other items donated to give out to the audience through the night. But you gotta contribute to receive one of these prizes.
More items for the raffle basket are being collected and cash donations will be a accepted, as well. If we take in more than the needed $875, Miss Kay is going to receive one heckuva tip and the rest will go to New Directions Women’s Shelter.
If you would like to contribute to this cause, be it raffle items or monetary donations, reach out to the columnist, Lacey Montez, the ladies at Dogtown Grooming, Taylor Kennedy or any members of the Norville lineup and we’ll make it happen.
And if you’re still craving that first sample taste of the Norville sound, here’s your shot: https://youtu.be/kgZUU1-q9RI.
On that note, Rafy’s cohort in the Acoustic Yardsale, Anthony “Mo” Moore is still in need of funds for a new liver. The kind folks at Buzzed Leaf, 1930 NW Ferris Suite 15, is hosting a 4/20 event on April 20 and are doing their part.
Among the activities and specials at the dispensary that day, a tip jar will be available for donations towards Mo’s transplant and expenses that go along with it and all tips and donations will go towards him.
If you can’t be there in person and want to contribute anytime, visit: https://donate.transplants.org/story/Anthonymoore.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.