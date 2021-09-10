The 15th Annual Medicine Park Blues Ball finished out the 2021 summer festival season with a stomp and a holler.
With three days of music throughout the Cobblestone Community, event coordinator Rodney Whaley said it was a fruition to the vision he’d had for the community to become a safe harbor for live musicians to do their thing throughout town.
Of course the Main Stage in Hitchin’ Post Park was the main event hotbed. He noted that spirit resonated with local businesses sponsoring an array of Southwest Oklahoma musicians through the weekend.
From The Healing Clinic where Moe Mitchell made his mark Saturday afternoon, to the Santa’s Snack Shack Stage where Gordon Lightfoot’s nephew Joshua entertained as a one-man band and all points between, music was in the air.
The American Legends Tattoo stage made its permanent mark with a powerhouse late-Saturday afternoon set by the rising Kat Pratt Band. Whaley said business owner Mike Evans has invested in making this new stage a steady home to live entertainment throughout the festival season with high hopes for next year.
The Drunken Goose Stage at Small Mountain Street Tacos offered a double-shot of good stuff Saturday with Renee Nunley opening for the Brothers DuPree. Nunley is definitely worthy of the buzz she’s been receiving since hitting the live music circuit around here. She puts her soul and spirit into each song and, despite the use of the term, actually does have the voice of an angel.
But, man, there’s something about that Main Stage. When Cecil Gray and his bandmates opened up into some Jimmie Reed tunes during their Saturday afternoon set, the wheels were in motion. His authentic blues tones resonating from his Fender Stratocaster cut through the air like lasers could only dare dream.
Whaley said plans are underway to begin work on the permanent stage in the park. Taking advantage of the lay of the land, the creek and the canopy above, the new stage will offer an amphitheater experience for the audience and performers.
Since moving the Main Stage to Hitchin’ Post Park, performers and annual attendees offered praise at the relief found from being guarded somewhat from that notorious August/September sun and heat to create a near-perfect experience.
As the guy who has to put all this together and keep things moving, Whaley said this couldn’t have been a better event. He credits all from the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority, volunteers, the musicians and the faithful audience who make it happen.
And, he said, you can bet next year will be even bigger and better.
In last week’s column, we caught up with the ever creating Bannister Chaava and what went into his latest album, “Knowing, Understanding & Other Myths.”
I didn’t have space to review it last week. With something this original and creative, I’m making the space this week.
About that album, it’s pretty great. No lies. Chaava is exploring his creative, esoteric Beatles-meets-Flaming Lips vibes with the opener, “The Forces.” It’s quickly becoming one of my favorite songs of the year.
Following up with the jazz-inflected beauty of “Don’t Think Too Much About It,” it’s a reminder of how many ways you can fall in love with this guy’s musical journey.
An elegant acoustic samba leads into “Saboteur,” acting like a whispering wonder of musical magic. Chaava has an angelic voice that dances among notes with deft, light steps. It leads into the morning sweet 26 second interlude of “Supergüd.” It’s a nice introduction to the later, full-length “Supergüd II.”
Sparse acoustic guitar and vocals lay out the shoreline to “Great Blue Coast” as the mellow drum and bass offer a low hum background of tones as substitute to the mountains lining it you visualize while listening. It takes you on that mental road trip you sometimes need.
A cool beat with some peppy hi-hat joined with piano melody leads into Chaava’s clear-sited memory of “A Year in the Fog.” “This year’s been a lousy daydream” could be the best descriptive lyric of the past 12 months or more.
Following this journey of introspection and ambience, Chaava sends the album out on a high-note with a rockin’ number that lives up to its title, “Stuff to Talk About.” With organ whirls under the chorus it shakes into Foo Fighters territory with a scorching lead by the ever-surprising young talent.
Joining Chaava on his musical journey is one of the best tickets I’ve punched in the past few years. I hope you hop in and take the ride with me, he’s special.
You can check out Bannister Chaava’s latest album, “Knowing, Understanding & Other Myths” at: https://bannisterchaava.bandcamp.com/album/knowing-understanding-other-myths. You can also find his other works on his homepage.
Next week, I’ll be shining a spotlight on the Sept. 17 Straight Outta Lawton Music Video Festival at the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris. Today’s the last day to get your entry in for the event.
I’ve already submitted a video from a project a few years back and I know Takeez, Knuckles and Plot Armor have added their clips to the roster.
Each artist accepted will have the opportunity to introduce their video and hold a short Q&A with the audience after if desired. Prizes will be given for best of categories.
Admission to the event is a donation in any amount of your choosing to the Great580, a local organization doing great things in the community.
Artists have until midnight to submit their videos to: vaskatheatre@yahoo.com.
