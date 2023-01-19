Burned playground

Surrounded by investigators tape, the melted and scorched playground equipment near Elmer Thomas Park's West Pavilion bears the scars of an overnight fire. The equipment was to begin being removed Thursday afternoon. 

 Scott Rains/staff

A Thursday morning fire has left Elmer Thomas Park without its West Pavilion playground and investigators looking for its cause.

Lawton firefighters were called to an outside fire at the playground near Miracle Field along the Northwest 8th Street entrance to Elmer Thomas Park at 2:50 a.m., according to Caitlin Gatlin, communications and marketing manager for the City of Lawton. Unfortunately, she said, the playground is a complete loss.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.