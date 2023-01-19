Surrounded by investigators tape, the melted and scorched playground equipment near Elmer Thomas Park's West Pavilion bears the scars of an overnight fire. The equipment was to begin being removed Thursday afternoon.
A Thursday morning fire has left Elmer Thomas Park without its West Pavilion playground and investigators looking for its cause.
Lawton firefighters were called to an outside fire at the playground near Miracle Field along the Northwest 8th Street entrance to Elmer Thomas Park at 2:50 a.m., according to Caitlin Gatlin, communications and marketing manager for the City of Lawton. Unfortunately, she said, the playground is a complete loss.
Plastic pieces appeared melted and scorched away from several parts of the equipment Thursday morning. Investigator's tape surrounded the apparatus. Blackened mulch and park benches filled out the space.
By Thursday afternoon, work was to be underway to begin removing the structure, Gatlin said.
“It’s a complete loss, so we’re taking everything down to the dirt — mulch and everything is being removed,” she said. “That area will be closed until the work is complete (maybe 2-3 days). We’re going to salvage any parts to use on other playgrounds across town.”
Gatlin said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office. Nobody has been arrested and no one was injured.
The playground equipment has been in its installation for 15 years. Gatlin said it will cost “at least $60,000 to replace.”
“We don’t have plans to replace this equipment at this time,” she said. “The Conceptual Plan for Elmer Thomas Park is underway now, and we will wait until the plan is approved before making this type of financial investment.”
With the park’s nightly closing to the public at 11 a.m., Gatlin said no one should have been there to cause the fire in the first place. “A bad apple spoils the bunch,” as the old adage goes.
“It’s unfortunate that someone has nothing better to do than ruin playground equipment that is meant for the enjoyment of our kids,” she said.
If you have any information about the fire’s origin, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 580-581-3299.