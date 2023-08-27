The new movie “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar” culminates the ongoing storyline of Dethklok with a movie as epic as the music made by this animated band that should satisfy long time fans of the TV series.
It took 10 years and an unending pulse of displeasure from the fanbase following the series cancellation in 2013 for it to happen, but the penultimate end to the Dethklok storyline is upon us.
Behold, “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar” is here. Created by musician/producer/director/voice actor Brendon Small and his partner and fellow voice actor, Tommy Blacha, the ongoing storyline begun in 2006 has reached its most metallic conclusion. And it’s a funny, funny movie despite the almost constant animated violence. Sometimes, it’s because of it. The movie definitely earns its R rating.
There is lore, there is deep lore and then, there is the storyline to “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar.”
So, here’s the synopsis: After the heroic rescue of Dethklok guitarist Toki Wartooth from the 2013 standalone special, “Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem,”, frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a brutal professional and romantic flat-spin. This while also tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge: write the “Song of Salvation” and save the planet. Here’s a hint: he can’t do it alone.
To culminate a storyline that has kept a devoted fanbase clamoring for its conclusion, it couldn’t hit better in its presentation. The movie, while very funny, also takes itself seriously while delving almost into a style of fantasy reminiscent of the 1981 animated adult classic “Heavy Metal.”
The characters viewers have gotten to know since 2006 grow and develop in this new story. It also shines a light to the dynamics among musicians in a band. If you’ve ever been in a band, you’ll recognize much. If you haven’t, maybe you’ll understand more.
The realization that Nathan, guitarists Toki and Skwisgaar Skwigelf, drummer Pickles and bassist William Murderface are more than bandmates or even friends, they are family, is one of the great ties that keeps them as tight as the polyrhythms they create musically. It takes a while but, in the end, it’s worth it for these lost boys to learn who they can count on most when the chips are down.
In this universe, Dethklok is larger than most nation’s economies. Their relationship with their fans has always been obtuse where the bandmembers are aloof to their fans, the black shirt army they command are relentlessly devoted.
In the end, its these fans who create the army needed to save Dethklok and the word as we know it in the Metalocalypse universe. Sometimes a snowball can be enough to cool Hell’s flames. In Small’s creation, foreboding doom may be thwarted by sometimes idiotic happenstance.
With a veritable who’s who of actors and heavy metal musicians, the film stars Small, Blacha, Victor Brandt (Metalocalypse), Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner (Grammy Award-winning musician), King Diamond (King Diamond; Mercyful Fate), Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series; The Machine and, of course, the Star Wars franchis), Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Jon Hamm (Confess, Fletch; Top Gun: Maverick and TV’s Mad Men), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Amy Lee (Evanesence), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange, 31), Juliet Mills (Passions), Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live), Raya Yarbrough (Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem — a Klok Opera), and Livia Zita (2022 winner of the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Award), the animated acting is enhanced by their audible talents.
Small commanded the sonics for the series and culminated with a monstrous soundtrack as well as new Dethklok album with drummer Gene Hoglan, “Deathalbum IV.” With the soundtrack, Small surpassed his goal of creating another atmosphere to the movie. From the crushing metal songs to the subtle sounds that enhance the scenes, he achieved something special. In a recent interview with The Constitution, he cited “The Empire Strikes Back” as what a soundtrack can be at its best. He may not be John Williams, but he is swimming in the same seas.
With the Blu-Ray copy of the movie, a well-worth feature is the Behind the Metal chapter that provides insight into the creation of the series, its making and for fans of cinema some of the cool tricks that make “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar” something special.
While the movie may be the culmination of the ongoing storyline, Small said he’s open to continuing the tales of Dethklok. It depends on fan demand and financial backing. Until then, he and the flesh and blood bandmates that make Dethklok tick on stage are hitting the road for a tour with Baby Metal on the Babyklok 2023 Tour. They will be performing next Thursday night at the South Side Ballroom in Dallas, Texas.