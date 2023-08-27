“Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar”

The new movie “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar” culminates the ongoing storyline of Dethklok with a movie as epic as the music made by this animated band that should satisfy long time fans of the TV series.

 Courtesy

It took 10 years and an unending pulse of displeasure from the fanbase following the series cancellation in 2013 for it to happen, but the penultimate end to the Dethklok storyline is upon us.

Behold, “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar” is here. Created by musician/producer/director/voice actor Brendon Small and his partner and fellow voice actor, Tommy Blacha, the ongoing storyline begun in 2006 has reached its most metallic conclusion. And it’s a funny, funny movie despite the almost constant animated violence. Sometimes, it’s because of it. The movie definitely earns its R rating.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you