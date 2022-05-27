With Memorial Day Weekend ready to kick off, buckle up buckeroos because there’s a whole lot of local live music on tap.
Of course, it can’t be Memorial Day without the 5th Annual Roots Ball in Medicine Park. Featuring the best of local and regional red dirt, Americana, blues and rock, this festival hits all the marks to put a bang into the opening salvo of summer fun.
Always free to the public and family-friendly, the stage at Hitchin’ Post Park is going to be bustling this weekend, said Yolonda Ramos, Medicine Park treasurer/court clerk/deputy town clerk.
“This year’s festival is filled with great talent, various genres of American music and will be a fun-filled weekend,” she said.
Things kick off at 7 p.m. from the Park Tavern with Bottom of the Barrel, followed at 9 p.m. by Park favorite Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings.
The stage at Hitchin’ Post Park will be the hotbed of music Saturday and Sunday.
•Saturday: Tanner Roberts, 2 p.m.; Matt Moran, 3 p.m.; Cade Roth & The Black Sheep, 5 p.m.; Electric Okie Test, 7 p.m.; King Cabbage Brass Band, 9 p.m.
•Sunday: Zach Crow, 3 p.m.; Vintage Pistol, 5 p.m.; Skye Pollard & Family Holler, 7 p.m.; Ponder the Albatross, 9 p.m.
That’s not the only music in Medicine Park this weekend.
The Brothers DuPree will be taking the Drunken Goose Stage at Small Mountain Street Tacos at 6 p.m. Saturday, as well.
If metal is what’s got your gears going, then drop into the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan, Friday night and catch Terrain Severance from Wichita, Kans. They’re going to be followed by Lawton’s own heavy hitters, DeadCore. Get there around 9 p.m. and stay ‘til the end.
If you’re in the mood for some chuckles, check out the Guitar Bar, 1816 SW 11th, at 9 p.m. Friday for Comedy Night hosted by Andrew Patterson and featuring Israel Goldman, Wayne Morris and Lawton’s own Matt Ferrell.
Same time Saturday night will feature Hunter Romero with Kim Hunter, Jose Romero and Rusty Dillard.
There’s something for everyone this weekend so get out there and enjoy the sounds and sights.
Receiving a phone call from Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys last week was something else.
Growing up hearing his music, he has one of the most distinctive voices in American music. But it still causes you to be startled and, ultimately, at ease when he speaks.
Sterban was a backup singer for Elvis in 1972 when he joined the Oak Ridge Boys. Fifty years later, he’s still going strong with his bandmates and still loving every minute of it. With a 7:30 p.m. June 3 show at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center, 2315 E. Gore, Sterban said he and his bandmates are ready to share the experience with their audience.
“I think our stage show is one of the reasons for our continuity,” he said. “We’re still having fun doing this. We love what we do. Getting on stage and bringing our music to people is still what we live for.”
Sterban is celebrating 50 years as the deep, bass voice of this four piece harmony that also includes the bearded William Lee Golden singing baritone, Joe Bonsall handling the tenor duties and Duane Allen the lead vocalist. This Country Music Hall of Fame vocal quartet has knocked out dozens of hits over their incarnation together.
But to get a phone call from the voice known for 41 years for his “oom poppa, oom poppa, mow mow” section of “Elvira” is still something you don’t really expect, even when you’re expecting it.
Sterban shared how his has been a path of good fortune. The first part of the journey landed him what many would call the gig of a lifetime as the bass vocals in Elvis’ touring band. He said he got to know the “King of Rock and Roll” at peak Elvis.
“I happened to be in the right place at the right time,” he said. “I was a young man in my 20s and I suddenly found myself singing with the biggest star in the world. To be.a part of it was very exciting. … It was a very very special time in my life I was fortunate to experience.”
It was during this time Golden reached out to Sterban with the offer to join the Oak Ridge Boys. The band originally started out in the 1940s as the Oak Ridge Quartet and eventually came to its current lineup with Sterban’s addition. But, man, was it a choice, he said.
“I had to make a decision,” he said. “I follow my heart. I really believed in my heart I was doing the right thing. When I look back on that … I think I made a pretty good decision.”
Sterban credits his bandmates in making their partnership work out so well. It reflects in the music, as well, he said.
“Each guy in the group is different, brings something different to the people,” he said. “I think a long time ago we learned to accept the differences between us and found we really need each other. It’s a true brotherhood. It’s what makes us unique, each guy’s voice is different. Somehow it works together.”
To make a band work for half-a-century is a feat unto itself. Sterban said, at this point, they know how to get along and put on a great show. But the past two years threw something new into the mix: a live music shutdown due to the pandemic. Returning to the stage has made them appreciate the opportunity to perform for their fans that much more meaningful.
“There’s no doubt, especially now,” he said. “During the pandemic, what we do, what we love doing was taken away from us. There’s a lot of new energy now that we’re back doing what we love doing.”
With the stages back open, Sterban said the band has 140 shows booked this year. A lot has changed over the past 50 years. One change is that all the band members know that enough rest is the key to pushing through, he said.
“My pre-show routine is to take a little nap,” he said. “It pays off for me and for the fans. People want to hear live music again. It’s very exciting and it has not gotten old.”
A reinvigorated Oak Ridge Boys released their last album, “Front Porch Singin’” in June 2021. Their fourth collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and recorded during the pandemic, Sterber said it was a favorite experience in a career filled with them.
“Working with him was very, very special,” Sterber said of Cobb. “It was a very informal type of process. Dave Cobb is a master of capturing feelings like that.”
With sparse instrumentation, the album lets the Oak Ridge Boys’ voices thrust the mix of old gospel and country with new material into its own stratosphere.
“It’s a nice mixture, a nice balance of old and new,” he said. “It’s very inspirational in nature. We wanted to record music that will give people hope and provide healing.”
The journey with the album is inspiring the next part of the Oak Ridge Boys’ journey, according to Sterban. There are plans on going back into the studio again with Cobb in early 2023. There are definite plans, if not fully realized material, he said.
“We do not plan on retiring any time soon,” he said. “We’re going to keep doing this, it’s what we really love doing. We’ve been talking with our record label and we have plans to go back into the studio some time at the first of the year.”
With most all of his adult life spent in the music industry, Sterban said technology has made things different. But there are some things that matter most. It’s not purely talent, it’s the work and soul you put into it, he said.
“We approach singing the same as years ago,” he said. “There’s no doubt about it.”
Sterban encourages everyone to come out for their 7:30 p.m. show June 3 at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center, 2315 E. Gore. Tickets for the 21-and-old performance range between $35 to $75. You can purchase tickets at the Players Club or online: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6284998/the-oak-ridge-boys-lawton-apache-casino-hotel?country=US&language=en.
Sterban said he and his bandmates are going to make it a real event for all in the audience.
“I can speak for all the Oak Ridge Boys, we’re going to do our best to make it a great night,” he said. “We encourage people to come on out and spend time with the Oak Ridge Boys.”
And don’t feel like you’re too over the top if you’re screaming out for the band to sing their forever chart topper, “Elvira”: https://youtu.be/agnjMmoXm6k.
Sterban said he and his bandmates feel just like you.
“We still enjoy doing it,” he said.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.