On the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is the day to reflect on the men and women who laid their lives down while serving in the United States military. Originally called “Decoration Day,” it has been a tradition carried over from the times of the Civil War. In 1971, it officially became a federal holiday. This year, there are multiple places where anyone can go pay their respects and enjoy a Memorial Day service. Among some of them are:
Fort Sill:
Fort Sill will hold a public event at noon Monday outside McNair Hall and will feature the 77th Army Band, as well as speakers including Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Fort Sill officials said in a press release.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8900 Cache Road, will hold a ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday, if weather permits. Guest speaker will be retired Col. Scott Patton. Seventeen organizations will present and lay wreaths. The service will conclude with riderless horses.
Comanche Indian Veterans Association
Comanche Indian Veterans Association will host the 45th annual memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday. The public event will honor the veterans with Native American songs, church hymns, readings of the obituaries, and prayers. The event also will give an opportunity to honor and serve everyone who did not get recognized from last year during the COVID-19 quarantine phase. All guest are encouraged to bring chairs, and food will be provided.
The ceremony will be held on the east side of Fort Sill, north of the Apache cemetery right next to Geromino’s grave. A tent and sign of the event will be right next to it.
Duncan
At noon Monday, The Stephens County Honor Guard will join with AMVETS, VFW, Disabled American Veterans, and the American Legion for the Memorial Day Ceremony. The service will hold a posting of the service flags, laying down memorial wreathes, rifle volley tribute, “Taps,” and speeches from area legislators.
The service will take place at Memorial Park on the west side of U.S. 81 in Duncan.
In addition to the service, the Stephens County Honor Guard will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. in Comanche at Fairlawn Cemetery.