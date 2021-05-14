A whole lot of amazing talent is coming together May 22 at the Bullpen, 11822 NW McClung Road, to make music and support a true friend to the Southwest Oklahoma music community.
A Benefit for the Family of McKenzie Beemer is slated to kick off at noon and continue until 2 a.m. Sunday. The 21-and-older event is free to attend. However, the idea is to raise money and show support for John Beemer following the loss of his 18-year-old daughter to a probable Fentanyl overdose.
Beemer, along with his partner Scott Pinion, make up B/S Productions. They’ve organized many a benefit in their day. For those participating, it’s time to give some back.
There will be food for a donation per plate, along with soda, water and beer. It’s a beer and cash-only bar and an ATM is available on site.
Tournaments in darts and corn hole will also be going on and anyone can enter. There’ll also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle ticket.
The Bullpen and EZ Productions will present the following musicians: East Cache Creek, 3 Piece, Tito Lindsey Band, Wyatt Zane, Ken Morrow, Kelly Walker and Monty Bridges of Garagemahalix, Sarah Agnes and Kerry Hartman, Brad Good, Lane Haas, Fildio, High8us, and Johnny Jernagin.
“I have some of the best friends in the world,” Beemer said. “Besides the more than $12,000 the GoFundMe raised, great folks are doing benefits like this one.”
Beemer said he came home after lunch on Jan. 29 and found his daughter unresponsive in her bed. He called 911 and performed compressions but said it was too late. She was pronounced dead at Comanche County Memorial Hospital a short time later.
There were no warnings or signs she was using Fentanyl, if she was, Beemer said. The final autopsy report from the State Medical Examiner is being awaited before there’s a definitive cause of death.
McKenzie was beginning her spring semester at Eisenhower High School. The father said she’d been making the highest grades she ever had, had just gotten a job and her driver’s license. Her new copy of her Social Security card arrived the Monday after she died.
Beemer said McKenzie had plenty of money in her savings and checking accounts. He’s baffled at what clues may have been missed and has questions about the death he hopes will be answered when the Medical Examiner returns the report.
“If she had a problem she hid it very well,” he said. “I fear it was a first time for her if it was Fentanyl.”
Beemer is keeping his daughter alive through a 501©(3) trust in her name. All the funds from her benefits will be donated to it and, he said, they will be giving annual scholarships in her honor to Oklahoma kids who want to pursue music/art degrees from Oklahoma universities/colleges. The idea is to promote strong character and connection to the community.
“And to qualify for the scholarship I’m going to say the kids have to volunteer at three local events we’re involved in over the course of that school year in which they would earn it,” he said. “That way we see their work ethic, they get some experience and there are a few more young folks supporting local music. It’s our way of giving back.”
After being blessed by so many people, Beemer said he just wants to help in any way he can. It’s part of his pattern of laboring for love.
“Scott Pinion and myself have really never earned a penny on something we’ve helped put together or ran ourselves,” he said. “We both have full-time jobs and frankly we pay to do what we do. But for what we’ve earned in great folks like you makes us two of the richest squirrel idiots out there.”
Beemer and several others have had custom tattoos made to remember McKenzie. American Legends Tattoo did the work on the day of the funeral. Each detail is in honor of this girl taken too soon.
“My daughter loved pandas, pink/purple and music,” he said. “She loved 80s music. So, my tat has music notes, my son’s that’s in the Air Force is a paper airplane, and my oldest daughter’s is a heart. This will become the logo for McKenzie’s trust.”
Beemer said it hasn’t been easy. But one thing that’s helped him and, he hopes others, is in being pretty open about McKenzie’s death. Again, he cites benefitting others, including investigators, with his decision.
“It’s been over three months now, maybe talking about it can stir some leads,” he said. “If it’ll help prevent another parent from finding what I did, it’s worth it.”
It’s that time of year! That’s right, Saturday night is the return of the 12th Annual Phillips Music Co. Student/Teacher Showcase.
“The event is designed to highlight the students and faculty of Phillips’ Education Center in an exciting performance with a purpose: a benefit for the Lawton Food Bank,” said David Jackson, event organizer. “Admission is free, but everyone is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items.”
Each food item donated will be worth one entry in the Guitar Smash-Off. Donate three items, you get three entries for the chance to be a “rock star” and smash an otherwise useless guitar, Jackson said. Cash donations will also be accepted for entry tickets.
“All of our students have been encouraged to participate in this event by performing live with other students and/or teachers in bands or small groups,” Jackson said. “This event will be geared to family and friends of our students, but everyone is welcome. The Food Bank is in need of help this time of year, so bring donations even if you aren’t interested in the ‘Smash-Off.’”
Jackson said partnering with the Vaska is a perfect fit to showcase all the talent. There will be plenty of parking available and concessions will be on site.
“There’s no charge for admittance, but come prepared to support the Vaska and the Lawton Food Bank with your purchases and donations,” he said. “Help us share the joy of making music with our community.”
Call Phillips Music Co. for information: 580-357-1118.
I had a chance to catch The Reeves Brothers put on a fantastic blues set last Saturday at Elgin’s Crawds & Rods event at the city park.
It was my first chance to catch them perform after hearing their praises from many. I get it. This trio’s takes on blues classics juiced up on rock and roll made for a fantastic soundtrack to sea of muscle cars out in the spotlight.
