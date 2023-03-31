Mastodon's Bill Kelliher

During a 2017 concert in Oklahoma City, Bill Kelliher and his bandmates in Mastodon prove they are a phenomenon live. They’ll be performing April 30 at the Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater with Gojira and Lorna Shore.

 Scott Rains/staff

With a return trip to Oklahoma scheduled in the coming weeks, guitarist Bill Kelliher from Mastodon spoke with the columnist about touring in the post-pandemic world and so much more.

Mastodon is teaming up with Gojira and Lorna Shore for the “Mega-Monsters Tour.” They’ll be performing April 30 at the Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater for what is sure to be a beast of a concert.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

