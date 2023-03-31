With a return trip to Oklahoma scheduled in the coming weeks, guitarist Bill Kelliher from Mastodon spoke with the columnist about touring in the post-pandemic world and so much more.
Mastodon is teaming up with Gojira and Lorna Shore for the “Mega-Monsters Tour.” They’ll be performing April 30 at the Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater for what is sure to be a beast of a concert.
Kelliher said he’s “very excited” about this tour.
“We haven’t toured with Gojira since 2014 or so; those are our boys,” he said. “I’m looking forward to hanging out.”
With over 20 years together, Mastodon have grown from its early roots as a super-heavy leviathan into one of the more nuanced and explorative bands around. They’re racked up numerous GRAMMY nominations and even a win.
Kelliher said it’s been a charmed few decades. Life is pretty good, he said.
“I’m always happy of all the time I’ve had on this planet waking up on the right side of the dirt,” he said. “I get to make great music I’ve been able to write with my friends, tour the world. … It’s kind of a dream: doin ‘ what you love, playing loud guitar, meeting new friends and eating new food.”
Kelliher said that staying who he was all those years ago isn’t in his thoughts: everybody gets older. But, according to him, it keeps getting better for him and his Mastodon brothers. It offers good news for fans.
“We’re lucky we’re still relevant with many years ahead of us,” he said.
The band first really broke through with the 2004 epic based on Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick.” The “Leviathan” album still hits brand new and you can check it in full: https://youtu.be/4Kp0LxKTZhk.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on this and any link to go directly to the music. As always, the column’s free to read online.
It wasn’t that long ago, Kelliher said, the band was ending a touring cycle for “Emperor of Sand” when things locked down due to COVID-19. He wanted to write and spend time with family. He figured two months tops; it turned into two years and caused uncertainty.
“It was kind of a hard pill to swallow,” he said. “To realize all the work, effort, time put into this band could be gone in a blink of an eye.”
On the road consistently since the mid-90s, Kelliher said he and his wife had never spent so much time together. That, too, proved a test they’ve passed.
“We were at each other’s throats, at time,” he said. “Now, we’re stronger than ever.”
One of the side-gigs that comes with touring would be the guitar lessons Kelliher and guitarist/vocalist Brent Hinds offer before shows on their tours. You make money more from creative avenues than actual publishing in the modern music industry. This caused for creative thinking, he said.
“I started doing guitar lessons through Zoom,” he said. “I did it on the road and used to rely on that income. You take two years off, man, that hurt.”
One thing Kelliher said offered him opportunity was to take part in some of the virtual collaborations with the 2 Minutes to Late Night collective of artists. It came from a “let’s just play some music” mentality.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “It kind of reminded me I can play with anybody I want to, really.”
Check out this collaboration with members of Coheed and Cambria, Primus, Tool and Mutoid Man on Rush’s “Anthem.” It’s electric: https://youtu.be/fULwDbZ4iSU.
Kelliher said an aspect of the shutdown to live shows was its impact on the support personnel. From techs to roadies, “a lot of people changed careers,” he said. He helped establish the Roadie Relief online performances to benefit those folks.
A band is a brotherhood. Kelliher said he’s spent so much time with his bandmates over the years they’ve become family. They’re still best friends.
“That’s the hard part was just not being able to jam once a week or a couple of times a month with the guys,” he said. “We had to start working on the new record (“Hushed & Grim”) so we all masked up and got together and, pretty soon, we were down in our studio recording.”
“It was great,” he continued. “There was something of a peacefulness about it.”
One of the things that sets Mastodon apart is the dynamics of sound. As Kelliher said, “You can’t have heavy without having soft in music” You hear it exemplified on “Gigantium.”: https://youtu.be/PJ-QRtbNDSM.
Kelliher said he carries a different sense of what “heavy” means to him. Artistically, he said there’s a chemistry that makes Mastodon who it is.
“We feel limitless to a certain point,” he said. “We come up with an idea or a riff, it goes on tape. … Anything really goes if everybody is into it.”
With a signature ESP model guitar that Kelliher helped design and now a signature pickup, coupled with his success with Mastodon, he said he’s living his dream.
“Being able to do stuff like that is on my bucket list,” he said. “I could have told my 15-year-old self that but I don’t know if I’d believe it.”
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.