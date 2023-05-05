There’s something about seeing Mastodon live that serves as a calling.
If you’ve had the privilege, you’ll understand.
Teamed up for the Mega-Monsters Tour with Gojira for alternating closing sets, Mastodon was tasked with performing before the French heavyweights Sunday at the Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater for my third time seeing these heavy rock gaijus.
It was a challenge they handled like the landmark band they’ve become over the past 20 years.
From newer songs from “Hushed and Grim” like “More Than I Could Chew” and “Pushing the Tides” to powerhouse classics dating back to their first album, they covered the meat of their catalog.
I didn’t shoot any video from Sunday’s performance. Sometimes it’s best to be left in the moment and enjoy the show. But I found some nice video from their April 21 show at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., that gets it across: https://youtu.be/eDVOdYiK13U.
The closing seven songs: “Aqua Dementia,” “Steambreather,” “Iron Tusk,” “March of the Fire Ants,” “Mother Puncher,” “Circle of Cysquatch” and the mightiest of musical beasties, “Blood and Thunder” shook the venue and the souls of the packed audience that bobbed, shook and banged heads throughout the evening.
You can be sure I’ll be finding my way back the next time Mastodon roars through. I hope to see you there.
Opening the show were the new beasts on the block, Lorna Shore. Young and filled with energy, this heavyweight of sound balancing grunttruck vocals over pounding beats and searing guitars stand apart from many with their incorporation of synthesizers and musical movements. You hear this storm perfected with the latest release, “Pain Remains I-III.” Check out the video for this song trilogy: https://youtu.be/AaYwAjXi3W0.
Unfortunately, I had to call it a night a little early and missed out on Gojira’s closing set for the night. I’m not proud. But an old guy must call it when the time is right. Next time.
Performing in bands for a close to a decade, Derrick Porter is making music by himself but with the help of his savior in his heart. He’s on a spiritual journey and sharing the sounds and sights along the way.
With his new self-produced EP, “LOVE in an EVOL World,” Porter said he has one mission with his music.
“My motivation comes from trying my best to convey the love that I have been shown and shining a light in dark areas of life,” he said.
Opening with the reggae “LSD,” Porter takes you on a surrealist journey through his hopeful songwriting and psychedelic performance through “Love” that touches mid-80s Flaming Lips coolness.
“Closer Than A Brother” mixes some lo-fi cool that hits nicely. The interstellar country headspace of “Decisions” makes a cool turn before the campfire cool of EP closer “Seasons Change.”
Porter said to expect some live performances soon and another EP to follow in the coming months. Until then, check out “LOVE in an EVOL World”: https://linktr.ee/DerrickPorter.
And, finally, Danny Cox posted some news about the fate the Brothers DuPree. I’m going to let him peak for himself and his bandmates.
“With mixed emotions I’m informing everyone after 21 years, Brothers Dupree has played its final performance. During those years we had several incarnations. We lost founding member Denny Baker. Chuck Bonar, Mike Quarles and Don Shelton. Don’s loss was a big factor in ending this fantastic journey. Founding member Tom Greer retired. Not to say we won’t have a reunion one day. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank everyone who supported us.”
Cox asked people to follow his new adventure with Triple B Jazz.
“The music gods once again shine on me joining up with this very talented group. It’s a challenge I welcome.”
