Hey, do you like live local music?
Good, because you’ve got it by the boatload this spring weekend around Lawton.
Of course, the return of Arts for All will be abuzz with a variety of sounds pouring from the 4th Street Stage at Ned Shepler Park.
Things kick off tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. with the Triple B Jazz Band. It’s the start of a run of shows for this ensemble culminating with their June 3rd performance during the Charlie Christian International Music Festival at Oklahoma City Community College.
Saturday will see a variety of sounds at Arts for All. Kicking off with Senseless at 11:30 a.m., the 77th Army Band will perform at 2 p.m. and BanD’s Lighthouse, featuring Bret and Daphne Pollan, will perform at 5 p.m. The night closes out with Smokey Motel hitting the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Steven Carter, singer/guitarist for Smokey Motel said this is going to be a big show for the band. Formed in Davidson with his brother Isaiah, the band were Lawton staples for a while before making the move to the Norman area.
“We’re really excited to be playing back in Lawton for the first time in three years,” he said. “The Arts for All Festival was something we always looked forward to when we used to live in Lawton so to be a part of it this year is a huge honor. It’s a great opportunity for us to come back home and perform for all our closest friends and family.”
Much has happened for the band since the last time performing here. A five song EP calls “A.S.M.R. (A Smokey Motel Record) Part 1” came out last year and the song, “Bodies” has been getting a lot of airplay. “Part 2” is getting some finishing touches as of this writing, Carter said. He hinted of a change for the band.
“However, something that we’re really looking forward to this summer is going to Nashville to record some brand-new songs for our complete rebrand,” he said. “That’s right. Without giving too much away, we are stepping away from indie rock and taking a bedroom pop route.”
Arts for All will conclude its performances Sunday with a 12:30 p.m. performance by Rick Jawnson and a 3 p.m. set from Edgar Cruz.
Tonight in Elgin, you have the Crawds ‘n Rods Music Fest and it’s going to be a banger at the City of Elgin Municipal Park.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. with headline act Mike Ryan and support act, Carson Jeffrey.
The big one if you’re a Southwest Oklahoma music fan is opener Gannon Fremin & CCRev. These gents have been touring non-stop and are growing a reputation as one of the rising red dirt ‘n roll bands around.
Fremin said “it’s been a long time since we got to play a home game.” With work underway on a new album, the band is readying its next single for release in a few months. Shows are lined out from Houston, Texas, to Arkansas and all points between, he said. But this one is special.
“I’m a volunteer firefighter myself, so we’re happy to get the chance to play for it,” he said.
You can get tickets by visiting: https://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/21326-Mike_Ryan_with_Carson_Jeffrey_and_Gannon_Fremin/.
On Saturday night, Southern Heretics return to where it all began for them. On the 15th anniversary of their first appearance at the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan, they’ll be back with Wild Sallee opening the night.
After being on hiatus for the past few years, this is going to be a big return for one of Southwest Oklahoma’s favorite southern metal groups. The show begins around 9 p.m. and is free to enter and 21-and-up.
And, finally, if you want to see the next generation of local music talent get their taste of the stage, get out to the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris, at 7 p.m. for the 14th Annual Phillips Music Education Center (PMEC) Student/Teacher Showcase.
The event is free to attend but everyone is encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for donation to the Lawton Food Bank, said David Jackson, one of the program’s forerunners along with David Wilson.
“The event is designed to highlight the students and faculty of our Education Center in an exciting performance with a purpose: a benefit for the Lawton Food Bank,” he said. “Each item donated will be worth one entry in our Guitar Smash-Off. Donate three items, you get three entries in the chance to be a ‘rock star’ and smash an otherwise useless guitar.”
All students have been encouraged to participate in this event by performing live with other students (and/or teachers) in bands or small groups, Jackson said. This event is geared to family and friends of the students, but everyone is welcome.
“The Food Bank is in need of help this time of year, so bring donations even if you aren’t interested in the ‘Smash-Off,’” he said. Cash donations will also be accepted.”
Something new will be the sales of new Phillips Music t-shirts with $5 from every shirt sold going to the Food Bank, according to Jackson.
Call Phillips Music Co. for information: 580-357-1118.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.