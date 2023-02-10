Performing under the creed of “classic rock at its finest … unplugged,” The Smilin’ Bob English Band lived up to its ethos and then some last Saturday following the 25th Annual Medicine Park Polar Plunge.

From the stage outside the Medicine Park Tavern, these local heroes performed to a packed house inside and out, throughout Saturday afternoon.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

