Performing under the creed of “classic rock at its finest … unplugged,” The Smilin’ Bob English Band lived up to its ethos and then some last Saturday following the 25th Annual Medicine Park Polar Plunge.
From the stage outside the Medicine Park Tavern, these local heroes performed to a packed house inside and out, throughout Saturday afternoon.
Lead guitarist Bob Avila said it all as he looked out to the throng of fans ready to enjoy the performance.
“It’s good to be back, Medicine Park,” he said.
The interplay and camaraderie of the bandmates were on point with songs that merged into semi-medleys. With “Can’t You See,” it made for a natural progression into the rideout of The Beatles’ “Hey Jude” and a large ovation at its end. A Creedence Clearwater Revival twofer of “Born On The Bayou” moved seamlessly into “Suzy Q” without missing a beat.
Fumbling for my phone at those indelible opening guitar licks, I was able to record video of the majority of their stellar rendition of “Ventura Highway”: https://youtu.be/gJTrgeVPgsM.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com to click on this and any other link to go directly to the music. As always, it’s free to read online.
Be it tackling Elvis’ “That’s Alright, Mama,” or serenading a woman in the audience named “Janet” for her personalized birthday song, The Smilin’ Bob English Band offered smiles for all.
You can’t say this acoustic ensemble isn’t electric. They brought the big chorus and bigger energy to Bryan Adams’ “I Need Somebody” to rock the house: https://youtu.be/lrxM94unoS0.
For a band who’ve been doing this for a while, they just keep getting even better. Follow The Smilin’ Bob English Facebook page to keep posted about any upcoming shows. I’m pretty certain when you leave, you won’t be leaving disappointed.
Seminal Irish-American Celtic punk band Flogging Molly are touring with Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister and making a March 8 stop at Oklahoma City’s Diamond Ballroom, 8001 S. Eastern. They’re coming with some of their strongest music I’ve heard.
The band is touring behind its recently released album, “Anthem” that reunited with legendary alt-rock producer Steve Albini who produced their early 2000s albums, “Swagger” and “Drunken Lullabies.”
Their latest single, ”A Song of Liberty” offers up a prime example about why, almost 30 years into their career, this band still matters: https://youtu.be/ccGKjOQsEp0.
A listen to the other songs of “Anthem” shows a band that’s continuing to grow stronger in their definable sound. Lead-off track “These Times Have Got Me Drinking, Tripping Up The Stairs” is an anthemic gem that’s part Springsteen and 100 percent Irish pub on a perfect day.
“These Are The Days” is another stellar track that opens with whispers of the Emerald Isle and goes into a roaring fury by mid-song crescendo. With “Croppy Boy ‘98,” Flogging Molly shows it still knows how to put together a song to march you off to revolution.
The band is releasing a new EP called ”Til The Anarchy’s Restored” two days after the Oklahoma City show through Rise Records. With the title track new song and and two live versions of “Drunken Lullabies” and “What’s Left of the Flag,” all are from the recent sessions with Albini.