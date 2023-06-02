Last weekend offered some amazing music opportunities for fans to get out and enjoy the sounds from live performances.
Saturday offered the columnist opportunity to catch up with the great Jared Rosin & The Shuffle. Performing on the newly constructed stage at Fancy Nancy’s in Medicine Park, Rosin and bassist Jeff “Fozzy Bear” Cutler played three standout sets to kick off the day’s music.
Rosin went deep into his growing catalog of excellent songs. From “Coked Out Daddies” and “Barrels & Bridges” to “The Valley” and “2016 When …” and Tyler Childers’ “I Swear to God” this was the good stuff. Check out this live version of a song written for the columnist’s late-podcast, “Redder Dirt.” “Little Crime on the Prairie” is still the best theme song around: https://youtu.be/QdTrf5Ws-3I.
Rosin said some good stuff is cooking as he and his bandmates are looking to set up a recording studio in Apache. I’ll be catching up with him and the boys in the future as this dream becomes reality.
Kudos to Chris McGath for helping get the staging together as well as running a stellar sound system. Be looking for an array of artists hitting the temporary stage as an amphitheater construction project gets underway at the venue.
From the Hitchin’ Post main stage, Saturday’s edition of the 6th Annual Medicine Park Roots Ball got underway with a bang Saturday with a stellar set of American blues courtesy of The Three Fs & Joe Mack.
Event coordinator Dwight Cope said Friday night’s performances by Billy Irwin & The Gambits and Electric Okie Test set a great tone for the weekend’s worth of music to follow leading up to a raucous performance by the iconic Red Dirt Rangers with Zach Holliday pickin’ the pedal steel. They would also add a Monday performance at Fancy Nancy’s as the music spilled over to last the full weekend.
Following a trip to the Great Plains Coliseum to cheer on the 580 RollerGirls, Lawton’s own Astro Throne tore the roof off to close a night begun with Florida’s Goonlord. It was a good night for the heavy rock crowd.
Closing with their EP final song, Astro Throne brought the stomp with “Dark Wizard”: https://youtu.be/zfb0RiQS2qw.
Things closed with an impromptu jam by most of Norville and, if you were there, you saw the columnist throw caution to the wind to play Josh Katvala’s left-handed bass left-handed even though a righty. It’s a good feeling to go seat of the pants and let the vibes flow through you.
It was great to have Seth Andrus rejoining the fold to sing ”Norville” (the song) with Justin Stevens.
This Saturday night sees the return of Empire Cats and The (legendary) JuJu Beans to the Railhead stage. You’re not going to want to miss this rock ‘n roll show.
You know the columnist is a big fan of getting the next generation playing music and it’s a passion shared by Jimmy Jack Whitaker. That’s why he founded the Jimmy Jack Foundation with the mission of “helping kids reach their music dreams.”
On Friday and Saturday, the foundation is hosting free concerts to raise funds and highlight the talent sharing Whitaker’s vision. Beginning 6 p.m. nightly at the Snyder indoor tennis courts, you’ll hear the man himself perform along with Fildio, Bronc Adams, Bill Baker, Three Frets Down, Wichita Mountain Bluegrass and many more.
The Snyder Band Aids will also be offering concessions.
Learn more online: jimmyjackfoundation.org.
If you’re down Duncan way Friday night, stop by the Duncan Demon Softball Stadium from 6 to 10 p.m. for the “Rocking the Ballpark” benefit concert presented by the Duncan Softball Boosters.
Von Hawks Rising headlines the night with special guests Reece Williams and Gracie Jaramillo.
Entry is a donation fee and there will be concessions of hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and drinks available.
