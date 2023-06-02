Last weekend offered some amazing music opportunities for fans to get out and enjoy the sounds from live performances.

Saturday offered the columnist opportunity to catch up with the great Jared Rosin & The Shuffle. Performing on the newly constructed stage at Fancy Nancy’s in Medicine Park, Rosin and bassist Jeff “Fozzy Bear” Cutler played three standout sets to kick off the day’s music.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

