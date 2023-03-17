Last weekend’s “Rock Revival 3” at the Vaska Theatre proved a winning formula is taking hold as the audience of young faces showed what it’s all about.

Presented by Upside Down Entertainment’s Brandon Cramer and Scott Golden and the Vaska’s Justin Hackney, they are really making these events something special. The Upside Down gents pulled double-duty by being among the night’s performers.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

