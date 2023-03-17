Last weekend’s “Rock Revival 3” at the Vaska Theatre proved a winning formula is taking hold as the audience of young faces showed what it’s all about.
Presented by Upside Down Entertainment’s Brandon Cramer and Scott Golden and the Vaska’s Justin Hackney, they are really making these events something special. The Upside Down gents pulled double-duty by being among the night’s performers.
With top-level sound production from Chris McGath and outstanding performances by the Lawton heavy music community, it’s as close to a big-time concert as can be in the historic theatre.
Showcasing local talent through the night and following a theme from the prior two Revivals, things kicked off with a young local band.
Bludgeoned Victim announced themselves as the new punks in town with a powerhouse set that packed punch, complete with covers of Fear, Black Flag and G.G. Allin. They know how to inflict “99 Stab Wounds”: https://youtu.be/oHhLLgK51Mc.
The lineup then moved to the big kids. Chasing the Coyote showed their Rock Revival 3 audience how to sail into the psychedelic stratosphere at the Vaska Theatre. Set sail with the band on this take of “The Witchgrass”: https://youtu.be/7u-cDGlE9M0.
With a last-minute cancellation by We Are Band Nerds, the mighty DeadCore took the stage in full force. Emery Golden joined her dad, Scott, and Josh Katvala on vocals. The possibilities appeared endless for the youngest fans in the theatre during “Blue Skin”: https://youtu.be/sZxpiMg2OKM.
The night’s headliner, Astro Throne brought a full interstellar overdrive experience that had some very young fans up on the sides of the stage exploring the sounds of the audibly delicious universe during opener “Ice Giants of Glacia”: https://youtu.be/7u-cDGlE9M0.
With Upside Down’s Cramer on bass, the band took the all ages audience into deep space and even deeper lore with a trip “On Hyperion Shores”: https://youtu.be/4Iz2kf3mzw0.
If you were there, you understand this is where the next generation of fans and bands are being borne. Young fans lined the stage, some catching drumsticks and beating along with the propulsing rhythms.
I’m pretty sure these will be who keeps Lawton’s live local music scene going forward and I love it.
It’s been the beginning of the live music season and with Parkstomp kicking off today, the columnist had to warm up first with a trip to Oklahoma City on March 8 for a little bit of pre-St. Patrick’s Day fanfare with the Flogging Molly concert at the Diamond Ballroom.
First off, I never realized how big a fanbase would turn out. As the Diamond is known for, be it from the back of the ballroom to right up against stage, there’s not a bad place to enjoy the show.
Anti-Flag opened with a stellar set of punk rock that kept the crowd bobbing and one of the kindest circle pits I’ve ever seen. They also brought the heat, musically.
With just over three minutes of punk rock bliss with a “Punk History Medley,” Anti-Flag threw up the flag for the headliners to bear with this high energy take: https://youtu.be/DIn21vRrVA0.
The crowd was there for Flogging Molly and they brought out the Irish love from the large audience. This very Irish ensemble didn’t let a minute lag without breaking out some big time sonics. Featuring guitars aplenty, not to mention violin, mandolin, banjo, accordion and the tin whistle, this isn’t your typical punk rock. But it has a distinct flavor straight from the Emerald Isle.
Songs springing from the experiences of Irish raised singer and songwriter Dave King inspired singalongs from the audience.
Be it “A Song of Liberty” or “Drunken Lullabies” or tracks from the band’s latest EP, “Anthem,” each hit like a shot of whiskey. New tracks like “The Croppy Boy ‘98” and “These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up the Stairs” stood out among the 20 song set list.
A highlight of the night was this performance of “Life Begins and Ends (But Never Fails).” The spirit of survival and of pure joy exploded: https://youtu.be/oHhLLgK51Mc.
Over a week later and at the start of this St. Patrick’s Day, I’m left with a hangover of desire to catch this band’s next stop in Oklahoma and I hope to see you and sing along with you there.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.