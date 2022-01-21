Local live music has returned to the Apache Casino Hotel and Event Center Loft Stage, 2315 E. Gore.
Beginning last Friday, Crosswind took to the casino’s second story stage. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight, 9-Mile Hill will own the stage. That same schedule follows on Jan. 28 with The Chad Todd Band, followed by Crosswind’s return on Feb. 4 and Garagemahalix on Feb. 11.
The bands will continue rotating in that schedule format for another two rounds each, said Lee Bayless, event center manager. The usual three-night run bands would perform in the past took a hit with COVID-19 closures and then limitations upon reopening.
“We’re just doing Friday nights right now to ease back into it,” he said. “To support local music we opted to take these same bands and give them the same Friday night each month. That way, their fans know they’re going to be there.”
Bayless said one of the hardest things has been not being able to book bands over the past year. Live music is something visitors seem to enjoy, he said.
A focus on Southwest Oklahoma music artists has opened up opportunities for local bands to get booked, Bayless said. Even if they can’t open the bigger shows in the Event Center, it offers a ready audience.
“We welcome everybody,” he said. “We’re entertainment-friendly.”
But that Loft Stage is calling for any of you local bands that fit the bill to make your pitch, Bayless said. So far, he said, it’s been so good.
“We have lots of bands calling,” he said
You need to be a pro in how you deal with the setting and work with the casino, according to Bayless.
“There’s a difference between bar and casino bands,” he said. “A good casino band understands their role in what they’re playing for; realize what your part of the evening is.”
For one thing, no drinking while on stage. Bayless said performers need to be “sharp, entertaining and show personality.” From load in to performance, everything counts.
That means knowing your place. In exchange for having a large captive audience at any time, you need to be aware that not everyone is there for your. Bayless said knowing when to end a set before hourly announcements, followed with when to return to stage, matters.
It takes a certain amount of business sense, according to Bayless. In his decades of experience, he’s seen a lot of bands come and go. The ones who do the job right “respect the art” and “come prepared.”
“It’s called professionalism,” he said. “That’s why it’s called show business.”
Bayless asked that if you want to make your pitch to perform, visit the venue’s website: www.apachecasinohotel.com and send an email. Load up a good YouTube video link of your band performing, even in the garage. No matter the venue, put on a good show.
“I want to see your personality and your performance,” he said. “I need to know, ‘Can you perform?” So, do a performance.”
If you make the cut, it may still be a while before an opening comes. Bayless said 9-Mile Hill messaged in March 2019. Then COVID slowed things down. But with the return, he said they were a first call. He said he always responds to inquiries within 24 hours, though it could take longer for booking, if offered.
In the end, if you get the gig, Bayless wants you to have the savvy to try and grow a big enough brand by promoting youselves. The Casino advertises but it’s up to you to build your audience.
“You’ve really got to be a guerilla marketer,” he said. “People come here for lots of reason, we need you to take an active part in promotion.”
Speaking of being a promoter, Bayless said the larger shows have come back without any issues since restarting on July 21, 2021. Masks and vaccination are encouraged but optional.
“Kansas, The Beach Boys, America, they all sold out,” he said.
America was the only artist to ask for a mask requirement at the show. “One couple didn’t want to. … We only had two people opt out.”
People buying into feeling a sense of personal responsibility has given confidence in booking more acts for the bigger venue, Bayless said. That’s why a full year of big ticket shows are coming to the venue. Joined with the sanitization efforts always underway and the air filtration system, he said people feel confident while in the establishment.
Check out this schedule of confirmed concerts and events: Feb. 4, Lorrie Morgan; March 4, Joe Nichols; March 12 and 13, Circus Funtastic; April 1, Saturday Night Live alum Jon Lovitz; April 29 and 30, All In Esports; May 13, The 45th Anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring Barry Bostwick; June 3, The Oak Ridge Boys; June 5-12, Black/Gold Oklahoma State Pool Championships; July 4, Heroes of America Firework Show; Oct. 7, Lonestar; and Nov. 2-8, Oklahoma State Pool Championships.
Bayless wanted to offer a promotion to you readers for a pair of tickets to the upcoming Lorrie Morgan concert.
“To win a pair of tickets to see Lorrie Morgan in Concert on Feb. 4, visit the Apache Casino Hotel Facebook Page, locate the Lawton Constitution Ticket Contest post and type the words ‘PICK ME.’” He said. “Winner will be randomly selected on Friday, Jan. 28, at noon.”
If you want to get your laughter on, the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris, has a show for you. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. tonight and famous comedian and social media personality Catfish Cooley takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for tonight’s show are available at the door or online: www.madhattershows.com.
Next week, the column will visit with owner Justin Hackney about renovations and event escalations at his venue.
There is nothing other than the riff that matters. That’s why The Melvins “A History of Bad Men” hits like a hammer. Embrace the groove and let the power of the riff compel you: https://youtu.be/U3KNj1U8iZM.
Visit the online edition and click on the link to go directly to this and any other videos.
It’s 3½ years since the last new musical offering from columnist favorite, Josh Tillman, better known as Father John Misty. So, even though 2022 is getting off to another weird bang to give 2021 a run for its money in some way, bright news is shining through.
FJM’s latest offering, ”Funny Girl” is lush, orchestrated, and both ethereal and ephemeral in its rich beauty. One of the great modern male singer/songwriters, anticipation is an understatement for a fan awaiting the April 8 release of the song’s parent album, “Chloë and The Next 20th Century.”
Until then, give “Funny Girl” a listen: https://youtu.be/ES2WW4JJ_84.
