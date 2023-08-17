In the travels of Gaston to local and area eateries, the goal is to try someplace new as often as possible.
But with Lawton’s 122nd birthday on Aug. 6, the hunger was for something to coincide with the occasion. Thus, a recent return trip to Tu Familia, 111 W. Lee, was in order for a review of a dish that coordinates the cause: the Lawton Special.
Often a favorite order when visiting the restaurant, there have been some hit or miss moments that are always good but sometimes great. The allure of a beef burrito smothered in cheese sauce, a cheese enchilada con carne (slathered with chili sauce), a crispy beef taco and sides of rice and beans was too much to resist. Paired with a cerveza of Gaston’s choosing, it was a can’t miss order.
These are tastes that are special about Lawton and always a favorite fallback order at several other favored Mexican restaurants. It makes a good measuring stick for how one kitchen fares with others.
Of course, what is a good Mexican food meal without some crackling fresh chips, salsa and queso? A fraud is what Gaston will tell you.
On this occasion, crisp chips with a sprinkle of salt and the fresh tomato, peppers and other magic flavors mingled to make a pretty nice salsa to get going. Coupled with the cheese sauce, it was a delight as one basket turned into two down for Gaston and company.
The arrival of the main course came at just the right time. Hot ground beef, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomatoes topped with a smattering of that aforementioned salsa offered a great way to dig in. Although the shell was a little more firm than crisp, it allowed for a great feast with the steaming hot contents inside.
With a dash of salsa over the rest of the entrée, and a healthy dose of the remaining queso, it was time to dig into the main event. Gaston was pleased! The cheese enchilada can be a hit or miss affair at prior visits. This time, with its tasty chili sauce atop, it was a connection that paired well with the queso-covered burrito to its side.
The mix of refried beans and Mexican rice (because Gaston is a kid at heart) works best to get a full-throated blast of deliciousness. Still hot from the kitchen, this was the mortar that held a delightful meal together.
Perhaps this meal description offers a bit of a metaphor for the city it’s named after. Perhaps not. But Tu Familia’s Lawton Special is another special thing to add to the community’s list of special things.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time? It is fun to try.
For Gaston, however, 8.5 out of 10, Tu Familia makes a tasty argument for why Lawton is special with the city’s namesake special.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
