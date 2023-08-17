The Lawton Special

Tu Familia’s Lawton Special makes for a special meal during Gaston’s local travels.

 By Gaston the Gastronomer

In the travels of Gaston to local and area eateries, the goal is to try someplace new as often as possible.

But with Lawton’s 122nd birthday on Aug. 6, the hunger was for something to coincide with the occasion. Thus, a recent return trip to Tu Familia, 111 W. Lee, was in order for a review of a dish that coordinates the cause: the Lawton Special.

Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.

