Last weekend offered a full slate of live selections from Southwest Oklahoma musical talent from the comfy confines of Lawton.
First stop Friday was the Railhead Saloon for a night of music from the colorful end of the sonic spectrum.
The night opened with the Tulsa-based, doom/experimental duo Narcissus in Metamorphosis. Taking cues from Norwegian black metal by way of Skinny Puppy noisecore, this duo made sure to dip its toes into a realm of sounds not often enough explored and were one of the most interesting new acts I’ve caught in a while.
Extra points go out to guitarist/vocalist Jeremy Wingard, in one of two sets performed this night, for his 8-string guitar take on Primus’ “Too Many Puppies.” I’m definitely looking forward to hearing more from this monster.
With lead singer Travis Flood out due to illness. The Ryans of Chasing the Coyote, Tyler and McGowan, more than ably handled the band’s melodic set from a band that’s a key component to the Southwest Oklahoma desert stoner party doom scene that’s developing.
Along with their powerhouse performance of the songs from their eponymous debut EP, the band also brought out some new numbers that are part of the song list for their upcoming LP. They gave the night’s headliners a run for their money.
A highlight from Chasing the Coyote was the debut of a new song called “Guilt” that is far from a guilty pleasure: https://youtu.be/WrpD4bzxuzY.
But when the top billed band is Ada’s Oberon, all you can do is buckle up because they’re taking things into outer space. Featuring heavy metal riffs textured by interstellar sounds and harmonized guitars from Wingard and D.J. Bryant, there’s a reason why every return of Oberon to Lawton’s orbit is worth the trip.
Oberon is the most textural, sonically exciting band I’ve heard in years. That’s because they’ve been dominating Oklahoma’s prog/psychedelic scene for the last decade. They’re not letting up anytime soon, judging from Friday night’s performance.
Give “The Bridge” a listen and you’ll understand why Oberon is something special: https://youtu.be/DWlhzTzj-aY.
I hope many of you come out for the 4/22 fundraiser show at the Railhead to raise money for the Rafael Montez Memorial Music Scholarship and catch Astro Throne, Oberon and the columnist and bandmates in Norville to take a deep dive into where Oklahoma music is establishing its place as a psychedelic wonderland in this coming year.
Saturday night offered some sweet country stylings during a song swap between Anthony Spencer and Bret James at the Guitar Bar. The singers have been surging from a 2022 that’s seen them turn into two of Southwest Oklahoma’s top rising talents in the country game.
On Saturday, they each lived up to the promise.
You’re not going to find a much smoother baritone crooning his way through originals and classic country numbers than Spencer.
Give Anthony Spencer a listen as he makes Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” his own: https://youtu.be/xalv7xlOzE0.
With a tenor voice and way of working the audience, Bret James showed he deserves his time in the spotlight.
A true collaboration came with James singing and getting some boots on the dance floor while Spencer showed off his lead guitar chops on “Why They Making These Stories Up”: https://youtu.be/j5EkqOHRtFM.
All this plus a Sunday night spent at karaoke at the Railhead offered a lot of homegrown stars just waiting to shine. All you gotta do is get out and enjoy their glow.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.