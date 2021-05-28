Ted and Mary Janosko received the Oklahoma Veteran Family of the Year award Thursday on the steps of the Oklahoma Capitol.
The award was given by the Oklahoma Veterans Council in recognition of the volunteer work the couple does on behalf of veterans in Oklahoma.
“We are very humbled to be receiving this recognition,” Ted Janosko said. “We have served and led soldiers for over 30 years on active and for the last 16 years as a retiree/veteran. We were very fortunate to be involved in organizations that passionately support active duty military and veterans at the local, state, and national level. We look forward to continuing to serve our Veterans well into the future.”
“A veteran is someone who, at one point in their life wrote a blank check made payable to “The United States of America,” for an amount up to and including their life,” Marilyn Janosko said. “For those who did not pay the ultimate sacrifice there is an obligation to provide the care they need resulting from their service to our country.
“It has been my privilege to use the talents and opportunities the Lord God has provided me to try to bring justly earned services to my brothers and sisters in arms and their families.”