I’d heard good things and snippets of the new self-titled EP but until I caught Ladybird live, I didn’t know the half of it. These guys are unbridled potential.
Opening up for Oberon and Allusion, this little pop/punk power trio from Wichita Falls, Texas, had a lot to live up to. They did that and then some.
Billed as “three buds in North Texas playing music,” Gary Walden, guitars/vocals; Peter Skulski, bass/vocals; and drummer Daniel Sanchez, this band is something to watch out for.
Walden said the band came together in 2019 when he and Skulski first tried to put together a heavy metal band. It was the bassist he credits with pointing to a new direction.
“We had a few metal songs written but he came across a video I had posted on Twitter of some acoustic pop punk I had written,” he said. “He came to me and told me he thought we should pursue that style instead, and so after recording our first single ‘Thin Places’ (which would later be on our EP in 2021) Ladybird was born.”
Walden said he and Sanchez have been working together for 5 or 6 years. Joined with Skulski for just over 2 years, he said the fit just feels right. A diversity of styles inflect each musician.
“Our individual influences are kind of all over the place as we all listen to everything from emo to old school death metal to doom to Tejano artists,” he said. “As a band I would say our influences are Foo Fighters, Modern Baseball, The Story So Far, and Title Fight.”
Playing to as many people as possible is the goal of Ladybird, Walden Said. These songs are meant to be enjoyed in a live environment.
“It’s really important to me personally for the people who need to hear our songs to hear them,” he said.
Don’t discount the importance of new releases, Walden said. A couple of singles are due for release and the band is working its way up to recording a full-album.
Walden said you can stream the band’s music on all major streaming platforms. You can also visit the Ladybird LinkTree to find a hub for all of the band’s social media as well as find merchandise and interact with the band: https://linktr.ee/ladybirdwftx.
In the end, Ladybird comes down to the music it makes. It’s here where that potential truly begins realizing itself.
The self-titled debut EP is a 5-song offering of what these guys are about. Recorded at Brandon Cramer’s 1121 Recordings in Lawton, it carries that crisp sound the studio is known for.
So, let’s dig in, shall we?
Kicking off with that song that set Ladybird into its direction, “Thin Places,” these guys know how to make an introduction. With harmony vocals and that acoustic intro, it sets a nice plate for the driving electrified emo-crush of a breakdown post the first chorus.
The surging riff and drum of “Sentimental Value” carries Walden’s melodic storytelling. It’s pop-punk energy wrapped in a tuneful lament to losing yourself in heartbreak and finding yourself again. “If only in my dreams, I could see …” is such a beautiful way to slow into a stadium-worthy chorus of vocals that makes it an epic song unlike what we’ve been hearing around here.
The 2½-minutes of quick-paced punk fire found in “Toss Up” gives these guys all the cred needed for any venue and audience. It’s a rocker.
“House Fire” is a definite burner. With the mix of background and lead vocals, this is the type of stuff you want to sing along with. The slowed down groovy riff into the song makes this a slow punch straight to the old heart muscle when the multiple-vocals careen throughout to make a full-court press to your inner fangirl. I swear, you not only can but will want to sing along to every big chorus these guys bring.
Opening the closing song, “Grey” with an acoustic and synth setting Walden opens his voice with lyrics that hit the heart, mind and emotion of the listener. This is the sound of growing up found in reflection. It’s a helluva way to close this 5-song collection.
Find a way to find your way to Ladybird and hear what I’m talking about. I doubt you’ll be disappointed.
As a bonus, the band released the first single in June, “Sentimental Value.” You’ve gotta give this a listen. This is a band achieving its potential from the get go. Visit the online edition and click on the link to go straight to the video: https://youtu.be/lfKq991T8BU.
Tonight begins a two-night rock and roll extravaganza straight out of 1980s-era Headbangers Ball fare. That’s right, it’s Rocktoberfest at the Apache Casino Hotel Event Center, 2315 E. Gore.
It’s two nights and four great bands, according to Lee Bayless, Event Center manager. Tonight features Queensryche and Great White and Saturday night will see Slaughter and Vixen take their respective turns on the stage and in the spotlight.
“It’s going to be a rock weekend in Lawton,” he said.
Although tonight’s bands feature many original members, both Queensryche and Great White are featuring new singers. You can still count on catching all their classic hits. Click on the links to refresh yourselves with why these are some big names to hit the local stage:
•Great White, “Rock Me”: https://youtu.be/yg06B46VVys.
•Queensryche, “Silent Lucidity”: https://youtu.be/jhat-xUQ6dw.
Saturday night’s lineup are also bringing on the heavy hitters:
•Slaughter, “Up All Night”: https://youtu.be/8Za0gWXJW1w.
•Vixen, “Edge of a Broken Heart”: https://youtu.be/mQOmDUnt8Hs.
The shows are all 21-and-older to attend. Doors open at 7 p.m. and shows begin at 8 p.m. each night.
Tickets prices are $39, $49, $59, $69, and $79. Separate tickets must be purchased for each night.
You can get your tickets at the Casino Cage or go online: apachecasinohotel.com.
Although too late to recognize this wonderful musical gift from Australia while together, it’s never a bad time to add a hirsute hit to the ”Songs for the Sequestration.”
Add equal parts of Tenacious D with the video wit of Red Fang and you have The Beards. They’re not necessarily wrong with the premise of their song, ”If Your Dad Doesn’t Have a Beard, You’ve Got Two Mums”: https://youtu.be/RmFnarFSj_U.
