With a new EP “Exposure Therapy” due for an April 20 release, singer/guitarist Gary Walden shares insights into the Ladybird plan and method for 2023.
Let me just say, first, that Ladybird (or Ladybird TX on social media and YouTube) makes some of the best emo/rock/hook-heavy music around. No joke.
With an upcoming tour planned, Walden is joining his bandmates Peter Skulski, bass/vocals; and drummer Daniel Sanchez, in high-hopes for the band’s second EP. They come from dark times. Songwriting began in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit hardest, he said.
Ultimately, the new EP has one less song than the band’s self-titled debut released in 2021. It wasn’t necessarily “the plan,” Walden said.
Recording began almost immediately following the first release with Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings. His production work on the debut was stellar and, after getting an advance listen to the new collection, I predict big things with this quartet of original songs.
Walden said it’s all about “quality over quickness.”
“We wanted to make sure the songs sat long enough in our brains for as many details and nuances as possible to come to life,” he said. “Cramer made this EP his own passion project almost as much as we did, almost as if he were in the band, and I absolutely love him for it. That dude, as you know, is incredibly talented, ambitious, and hungry for the dream, and it really makes the recording/creating process a real treat.”
Although the bandmates live in different cities and states, Walden said they’ve kept the same writing process. When it works, it works.
“The time we got to spend together writing as a band was very limited, so I would write the tracks at home on an acoustic guitar, bring them to Daniel and Peter to flesh out, and then when we got into the studio with Cramer we added all the things that make the songs into what they eventually became,” he said.
Check out the song and video for the lead single from the EP, “Gravedigger.” Shot on an iPhone, it’s all about the editing. With a song this strong, this video only enhances it: https://youtu.be/-ioFVB3HzSI.
Walden said the EP’s title, “Exposure Therapy” is the key to all the songs. It’s about the human experience and personal experiences that have conditioned his mindset and worldview,” he said.
“Between a worldwide pandemic, an abusive relationship, the fear of death and then nearly dying, and life-changing heartbreak, I’ve gone through stuff that I thought would have killed me or ruined me and it’s just actually given me a unique perspective on all of these things through exposure to them,” he said. “‘Gravedigger’ is a song I threw together in my bedroom in something like 20 to 30 minutes, and when I was done with it I felt like I had just captured lightning inside of a bottle. The wounds of the song’s subject matter were still very fresh and the words almost fell out of my head on their own. I’m incredibly proud of this song.”
“It’s silly, sarcastic, and written from a perspective that a lot of people may not consider, and then at the end it all culminates into a build that just makes me smile damn near every time I hear it,” he said.
The latest single, “Worried Sick,” was the first song to begin the production, Walden said.
The video for “Worried Sick” is another great song joined with a great video: https://youtu.be/f28lAoaBCWA.
Walden credits his buddies Ryan Meek and Jamey Lucas with working with him to create the video visions of the band. It will continue with more videos planned in the near future.
Walden said he wrote “Worried Sick” at the pandemic’s beginnings when he was working for the reference lab in Wichita Falls, Texas and called it “intense.” New at it, his job was to go into every nursing/assisted living facility in the city and draw blood to return to the hospital. It mean putting on and taking off personal protective equipment “12 to 13” times a day.
“The situation was constantly uncertain and changing, and the patients I was building relationships with were dying all around me literally every day,” he said. “The fact that these people were passing away and into the next life with nobody but strangers in the room because their family were not allowed in to see them is something that sat really heavy in the pit of my stomach and honestly broke my heart.”
“It was just a really sad period of time for so many people and I felt the need to try to put it into song,” he continued. “The pandemic may be ‘over’ but there is trauma we are all dealing with in some way or another because it ever happened.”
Another older song, “DOA” was written in 2019 shortly before Walden had a bout of acute pancreatitis that hospitalized him. “Residual,” the last song on the EP, is an acoustic track.
“It’s a song about a broken heart that’s preparing itself to be broken once again, and realizing that over time people just put grow each other whether we want to or not,” he said.
“The goal in life is to grow, and sometimes we grow apart,” he said.
The bandmates in Ladybird are growing closer. Walden said as they ready to hit the road in late-April on a tour in support of the EP, the band is on the right track. It’s built on relationships made over the past 10-plus years, he said.
“Touring is something I’ve wanted to do since we were first finished writing our first set list back in 2019,” he said. “I knew we had it in us to impress people in other places, and I really wanted to get our songs into the ears and heads of the people who needed to hear them the most.”
Beginning April 28 at the Hippie Hole in Denton, Texas, the next night Ladybird will play the Iron Horse Pub in Wichita Falls, Texas before playing a house show in Oklahoma City on April 30. May 1 will see them at Monika House in Wichita, Kan., and then off to The Conservatory in Alton, Ill., on May 2. The next night, they return to Tulsa for a final show at The Whittier Bar.
“We haven’t ‘made it,’ and I don’t know if we ever will, which is fine with me,” Walden said. “But the amount of support and love that we feel from our community and the people we have met over the years is undeniable and honestly very humbling.”
Walden said, in the end, it really is about love for his bandmates, fans, friends and music community.
“It just feels unreal and already feels like I am living my dreams at this point,” he said. “That would not be possible without the love and support of our scene and it’s something I will always be incredibly grateful to have. I love each and every one of these people.”
