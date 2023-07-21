It’s been a big first-half of 2023 for Steven Nuckolls.
Better known by his stage name of “Knuckles,” his hustle and work ethic has seen him tour throughout the country while pushing a series of successful single releases.
It’s been a journey for Knuckles. Just over a decade ago, his life was going in a whole other direction. Following a second stint in prison, he said he knew it was enough. Dream big and rise high has been his ethos for this journey.
Now, he’s undeniably Southwest Oklahoma’s King of Hick Hop that blends his country charm and rap flair. It’s helped him establish as one of the music genre’s rising stars.
Over the past months, Knuckles has taken his show on the road with some high-profile and electrifying performances across the United States. From the infamous “Redneck Rave Bonfire” in Wisconsin and the lively “Summer Bash” in Missouri to the wild “Trucks Gone Wild” event in North Carolina, Knuckles has grown his fanbase through sheer audacity and talent.
Knuckles said despite the growing national reputation, he loves entertaining locally with his drummer, Kountry Katt, and his wife/DJ, Jersey Kitten. He said recent performances at an event at Bud’s Medical Marijuana Dispensary and at Fancy Nancy’s in Medicine Park have meant a lot.
Knuckles credits his dynamic duo as being instrumental in enhancing his live performances, infusing their own creative energy into each show. On-stage chemistry has contributed to the experience fans receive at every Knuckles concert, he said. Some things you can’t fake.
A slew of singles released this year have featured Knuckles collaborating with artists like Naughty Northern, Catfish Cooley and NoneRealA.
Check out Knuckles and Catfish Cooley’s ode to handfishing with “Noodlin’: https://youtu.be/nrdDjbhDZOY.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click the link to go to directly to the music. As always, it’s free to read.
Here’s Knuckles joined with Naughty Northern and Syni Stixx for “Right Here”: https://youtu.be/_a3c9y2-UfE.
There’s some versatility on showcase from Knuckles as he’s developed and refined his sound and style. He credits his long-time producer and sound engineer Andrew “Fyu-Chur” Jackson. Their decade working together has allowed a dialed in and signature sound. It’s a partnership that’s figured out how to fuse country music and rap that sets him apart.
“Together, we have pushed creative boundaries and continue to push the envelope in their pursuit of musical excellence,” he said.
There’s no slowing down for the rest of the year, Knuckles said. His next single, “Trailer Park Stomp” is due to release by the end of the month. For this track, he’s teamed up with the talented Florida hip hop artist, FJ Outlaw, and promises an explosive collaboration that fans are eagerly awaiting.
With talent, a dedicated team and an almost endless fountain of inspiration, Knuckles said he’s working to position himself as a “true force to be reckoned with.” He thinks when it’s all said and done, 2023 is going to be a big one
Follow Knuckles on social media. His Facebook page has featured videos of his singles every day and is challenging his fans to help him blow up even bigger by 2024.
I can’t say enough about the explosion that is Gannon Fremin & CCRev. They’ve been on the road almost nonstop these days, hitting big stages here, there and everywhere.
But last Saturday, the boys opened up for Josh Meloy at Oklahoma City’s Diamond Ballroom. A sacred achievement for us Oklahoma artists to aspire. On Aug. 18, Gannon Fremin & CCRev are taking the stage at the Busted in Baylor County concert in Seymour, Texas, and they’re bringing Zack Crow along to kick things off.
Right now, Fremin and the boys are riding a wave with their new single, “White Girl”: https://youtu.be/clyEgMkYykA.
This one is huge. With that thumping bass and drum pulsing under the swampy groove of the guitar, it’s Fremin’s confidence as a singer and writer that pushes this into new territory. If these guys aren’t the biggest thing on the planet in five years I think it’s only because of some sort of apocalypse.
That’s my two cents.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.