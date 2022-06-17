Several of our talented Southwest Oklahoma artists are joining with Jimmy Jack Whitaker in Snyder on June 18 for a big concert with a lot of heart at its core.
And while this one is free to attend, it would be pretty great if you found a way to give of yourself.
See, it’s the Jimmy Jack Foundation Free Concert with the intent to live up to the foundation’s motto: “Helping kids reach their musical dreams.”
“Everyone scheduled to play are donating their time and money to be here,” Whitaker said. “They all support the Jimmy Jack Foundation.”
Founded in 2016, the Jimmy Jack Foundation allows donations of and for musical instruments to be given to children to help them reach musical dreams. His childhood home is the base for the foundation.
The foundation is an IRS 501©(3) organization, which means that donations of money or instruments are tax deductible. Donations are applied towards musical instruments and lessons for kids who are underprivileged and at risk.
Snyder, Whitaker’s hometown, is the home base for the foundation, which helps aspiring musicians reach the opportunity to have an instrument and even instruction needed to grow in the arts.
Saturday’s event will be at the enclosed tennis court on Snyder’s Main Street.
An open mic concert hosted by Larry Chrisner and Chuck Mantooth will be from 1 to 4 p.m.
“Many of the artists have had big songs on the radio and do concerts across the country,” Whitaker said.
At 5 p.m., the evening’s free concert kicks-off with performances by 2021 Jimmy Jack Foundation Artist of the Year Jeremy Cash, as well as Fildio, 2022 Jimmy Jack Foundation Artist of the Year The Balyeat Family, Sonshine Road, Laura Math, Donna Kilmurray, Wichita Mountain Bluegrass and Bruno Samuels and will be hosted by Whitaker, Dave Laurence and Danny O’Neal.
Bronc Adams, son of country music legend Don Williams will close the night with Fildio as his backing band at 8 p.m.
It’s a family-friendly event so no alcohol, drugs or weapons. Bring your own chairs. The Snyder Band Aids will have a refreshment stand available.
If you want to learn more about the Jimmy Jack Foundation or to do your part to help its cause, visit: http://jimmyjackfoundation.org/.
If you’re in the mood for some of the best kind of heartburn (and possibly sunburn) with a great soundtrack, then you’re going to want to head south Saturday on Interstate 44 to Devol.
The Kiowa Casino & Hotel is hosting its “Heartburn Highway Festival” to kick off summer with a fun-filled day of live music, food trucks and activities for the whole family, according to Jon Peters, Chief Operating Officer of Kiowa Casino Properties.
From 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., a stacked lineup of country artists will rock the stage. Performers include: DJ MF Maniac, The Mullet Boyz, Twitty and Lynn: A Salute to Conway and Loretta, Million Dollar Reunion, our own Anthony Spencer joined up with the Freshwater Donkeys, and the day’s headliner Coffey Anderson.
It’s been pretty cool seeing how busy Spencer has been in promoting the event and his music through area radio and television interviews. I’m looking forward to his upcoming album release.
That’s a lot of music you’re going to want to enjoy. I’m pretty sure you’re going to get hungry, too. Well, you’re in luck. Food trucks will serve up cold drinks and summer eats all day long. There’s also additional dining available inside the casino, including Morning Star Steakhouse, Winners Circle Cafe and The Bar, with more than 40 domestic beers and specialty drinks on tap. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to be on the gaming floor.
Peters said this is an event built for the season.
“Nothing says summertime in Texoma like some good country tunes and delicious local food,” he said. “We’re very excited to soak up summer and spend the day having a great time with our community.”
To cool down and keep the fun going all night long, Peters invited guests to “stay and play” at Kiowa Casino & Hotel. The casino features over 700 slot machines and a variety of table games like blackjack and roulette.
Peters hopes this is the inaugural of what could become a yearly event.
“It’s going to be a night to remember and hopefully a new tradition,” he said. “Getting to come together and enjoy each other is such a blessing. We hope you’ll take a trip out to Devol and join us.”
For safety purposes, only clear bags are allowed at the festival and are subject to inspection with no exceptions.
Kiowa Casino & Hotel is located just 15 minutes north of Wichita Falls, Texas, and 30 minutes south of Lawton, Oklahoma, just off I-44 Exit 1.
So, I wanted to update about the experience last weekend with TwisterFest 2022 at Muscle Car Ranch in Chickasha as a member of Norville.
The second performance by this nine member conglomerate in search of fuzz, cool tunes and good times, this one was fun, if not flawless. That was circumstantial. Playing at midnight from the venue’s Mesa Stage, we were ready to rock out in a big way.
Preceding our set, a large bonfire was ignited near the property’s lake area. Brush was piled as big as a mid-sized house, when it ignited, it ignited. And, man was it cool. We took the opportunity to take a pretty cool band photo while dodging embers. It also made for a quick warm up of muscles pre-show. And from the stage, while performing, it felt like it was our own special effects show to enhance the performance.
As with any gig, the adage that anything that can go wrong will had some truth to it. With three singers, three guitars, two bass and basically Animal from “The Muppet Show” on drums, there was a lot for the sound guy to handle. With electricity supplied from a nearby generator that also lit the stage and ground lights and had been running throughout the 100 degree day, it’s a lot to ask out of any equipment.
I’ll give it up for the unidentified sound guy, he tried as best he could to work with us. Sonically, we heard ourselves on stage and felt good about the performance. Off stage while Lucavi took over for a trio of mid-set songs, I went to the audience as a listener. What we heard on stage was a far cry from what the audience heard from the field before us.
But there was something that worked. There was enough energy and, I like to think, solid music to draw people from throughout the 100 acre venue, many posted up and ready to camp for the night, to come out and check it out. Their praise and kindness after the set offered a pretty great reward to the experience.
It was pretty cool to be among so many artists from a range of genres. Even more so, it was awesome to be among the Southwest Oklahoma talent who performed through the weekend:
Fildio, Brian Zircon San Fee The Analogue Dream, Dave Lawrence, Bret James, Jimmy Jack Whittaker, Man2ooth and BanD’s Lighthouse featuring Bret and Daphne Pollan.
Big thanks to Ben Ellis for booking us and venue owner Curtis Hart for having us out. It’s a cool setting and great idea for a festival that’s continuing to grow into something more.
We appreciate the opportunity. Like I said, it was a blast. So, you never know, we may be back on the bill next year.
