It took moving from Michigan for Jared Rosin to find his home. Musically and as a man, he’s planted roots. Now, he feels he’s beginning to thrive.
The pandemic caused things to come to a screeching halt for musicians itching for the stage. Rosin’s schedule was no different until time began to a crawl in some ways. But life came at him fast with what he calls the best in life. Even if it means growing up a little.
Earlier this year, Rosin’s bandmate in The Shuffle, Zach Holliday presided over his wedding to his beloved A.J. In early June, they welcome Remi Jane to the world and after two weeks in the hospital NICU she joined the family’s Davidson home. This kids’s a fighter with a sly smile, just like her dad.
“I’ve always tried very hard to keep a childlike view on my life, which at times has been detrimental to areas of it,” he said. “I’ve been working on not letting it effect those areas and really becoming the best version of myself I can be, not to mention the best father, husband and friend I can be. While also not letting myself get too serious and ‘old.’”
Oklahoma living can put a lot of people on their heels. It’ll make a young man old in the whisper of a windstorm. Coming from young rocker days up north in Michigan, a few years back, Rosin found his way as wandering troubadours are wont to do home to Southwest Oklahoma.
With a baby face shielded by beard, guitar in hand, song in heart and his partner in music Zach Holliday carrying both, acoustic and pedal steel, guitars, Rosin made an astounding impression. Introducing themselves in late 2019 as Jared Rosin & The Shuffle on the old Today’s Best Soundemonium! radio show co-hosted by yours truly, the pair would record a couple of classics.
“Natural Light” brought SW Oklahoma red dirt sensibilities into singer/songwriter realm to create something more filling than its namesake. It was a great taste, but you definitely wanted more.
What followed would be the columnist’s 2019 Song of the Year. With Holliday’s weeping pedal steel in background, Rosin’s bright voice projects emotions of hope and fear wrapped in amazing lyrics and flow. It’s called “The Valley,” and I’m proud to report it was the first unintentional “F bomb” that made it on the show. But, man, sometimes those words are what make the point. Check it out for yourself by visiting the online version of the column and clicking on this and other links: https://youtu.be/615gpMy8QHg.
It’s still my song of the past 10 years. Rosin makes something that melds Ryan Adams, Merle Haggard and Joe Strummer with Oklahoma clay hardened and formed into a special shape.
Remember, though: Rosin knows how to rock. Joined with Holliday, the pair know how to create a rave-up. With this next number, the pair do it with a smile.
The following March, the pair performed at an open mic and took their turn on a song that also debuted on the radio show, “I’ll Blow Up Your Car.” Tongue in cheek lyrics hoisted over the music’s tempo that pulses like a racing heartbeat really causes this number to land: https://youtu.be/Nlx7F7CE1zY.
Rosin said two new singles are available on all streaming services.
The first, “Coked Out Daddies,” is American storytelling at its finest while wrapped in the trappings of a really great modern alt-country song that’s aching to be heard. Use your ears for yourself: https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=WLLgmQ42e-w&feature=share.
“‘Coked Out Daddies’ was actually recorded a few years ago with/by some great friends of mine back in my home state of Michigan,” Rosin said.
The second song is also the columnist’s 2020 Song of the Year. Rosin and Holliday were asked on the fly to write the song “Little Crime on the Prairie” for the “Redder Dirt: An OK Crimecast” podcast hosted by the columnist and The Constitution’s Gary Reddin. It came out a hit and the best theme song in the country, hands down … unless you want to put ‘em up and “talk” about it. I didn’t think so.
Rosin calls it a high water mark. More will follow.
“I couldn’t be more proud that you use it as the theme song to your amazing podcast,” he said. “There will definitely be more music coming soon, in one form or another.”
Being put on the spot for a podcast theme song in August 2020 offered Rosin a chance to break out of a bit of a writer’s pause, if not block. He said he used its inspiration to create this one of a kind gem. Action needs that extra ingredient, he said.
“Motivation is usually a bottle of wine and a porch,” he said, followed by a laugh. “I’ve been trying to find inspiration everywhere and anywhere these days: a thought, a conversation with a friend or a story I find interesting.”
“The verses for ‘Little Crime On The Prairie,’ for example, are parts of articles you’d written that I enjoyed and fit in the idea of the song,” he added of its direct influence.
With all this talk about it, listen to “Little Crime On The Prairie” and judge for yourself: https://jaredrosin.bandcamp.com/releases.
Now that stages are opened back up and musical legs are beginning to stretch, Rosin said he’s ready to rumble with his bandmates. They played their first full-band show since the summer of 2020 last weekend. Opening up for Shea Abesher and The Nighthowlers at the Orient in Blair made for just the right return to the stage and before the audience. He said that’s where the real magic happens.
“It’s always so refreshing to share the stage with my brothers Zach Holliday and Nolan Marsh,” he said. “We were also joined by Ian Clark on Friday, definitely an honor, who mainly plays with James Cook from Wichita Falls, Texas.”
Facebook live video from the show only shined more light on a talented group of guys making some 100 percent Southwest Oklahoma-infused American music that displays the magic of something so singular. It’s a hard thing to nail down with tack.
But if you’re in the mood, you’ll be able to catch Rosin pushing that pinpoint in with authority in the coming weeks. On Aug. 7, he’s playing at the Half-Time Sports Bar in Altus. And if you’re itchin’ for more, “some version of The Shuffle will be opening for Bart Crow” October 21 at the Orient in Blair.
Even with the vaccine, the pandemic continues. And, sometimes you just feel the need to hunker down at home and find your song. That’s the heart of ”Songs for the Sequestration.” It’s been a little bit but I wanted to throw out a couple of things to make you smile.
First comes the Paul McCartney-approved take on the Beatles classic medlied by Tenacious D, ”You Never Give Me Your Money/The End”: https://youtu.be/N0hFf-twPlY.
Leave it to Dave Grohl and his bandmates in the Foo Fighters to find the right way to honor the Bee Gees music legacy while also taking the time to “Hail Satin.” The tongue-in-cheek album title masks some serious Dee Gees with ”You Should Be Dancin’”: https://youtu.be/p4DeaXf1FzE.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.