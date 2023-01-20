Jared Rosin & The Shuffle have snuck one in on me with the new single, “Sleep With Angels.”
A stellar band with Rosin’s singular talent as a songsmith and singer makes this yet another favorite for the columnist’s ears.
Give the track a listen and you’ll understand why Rosin is one of my choices for top music artists around, not just in Southwest Oklahoma. You hear raw emotion in his songwriting and performance on ”Sleep With Angels”: https://youtu.be/jauYnQx-qIg.
Always the straight shooter with his state of mind and inspiration for the lyrics, Rosin tells where the song was borne.
“I wrote ‘Sleep With Angels’ almost six years ago while at a rock bottom state after the end of a very long, very toxic partnership,” he said.”It’s really just my side of very sad story; i was by no means a saint and it took me a long time to come to terms with how things played out.”
It joins a late-2022 single, ”Before the Storm” as some of the best music out of Southwest Oklahoma in the past six months. Give it a listen and you’ll hear what I mean: https://youtu.be/qwlwjNKdr70.
For once, Rosin plays coy with its origins. It’s up to you, he said.
“’Before the Storm’ came together pretty quickly, I wrote it last fall,” he said. “But I’ll leave that one to listener to decipher.”
Rosin has put together a great band to round out The Shuffle with Jeff Cutler on bass and Nolan Marsh on drums. It’s the special flavor of Rosin’s “O.G.” Zach Holliday “on whatever instrument he feels like playing that day,” he said is where the magic happens. Their bond is beyond music.
“Zach has been my closest friend for multiple years now and i wouldn’t be nearly the man I am today without him,” he said. “He’s taught me everything, from how to party on $5 to as much music theory as he could get me to understand and how to be more forgiving and gracious along the way.”
With the kiddos getting bigger and a day job that keeps him busy, Rosin said he’s writing, recording and performing as he can. He’s been trying to at least play one show a month, be it solo or with the full band.
For now, Rosin’s happy to put out singles as often as he can. He’s promising when he has the time and wherewithal, he’ll be putting together an EP. Until then, I’ll be listening to “Sleep With Angels” and the rest of his growing catalog.
Gannon Fremin & CCRev picked 2023 up right where they left off and then some. With a rising profile, the band has been on a jaunt as part of the Boys from Oklahoma tour with Noah Bowman and Trenton Fletcher
The stretch included opening slots for Read Southall Band at Fort Smith, Ark., and Birmingham, Ala. And capped off Monday night with a spotlight set at Whiskey Jam in Nashville, Tenn.
Tickets are on sale for a pair of special acoustic performances by Fremin opening up for the “Godfather of Red Dirt” Cody Canada in Stillwater. Two up close and personal performances are slated for Feb. 10 and 11 at The Salty Bronc. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at The Salty Bronc or by calling 405-564-0995.
Fremin and CCRev are also riding high with the release of their new single, ”Me & Her” that’s being heard everywhere. Give it a listen and you’ll understand why these young Southwest Oklahomans are representing red dirt and rock and roll music like few do these days: https://youtu.be/vyVZq4hcKGw.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.