Who’d have thought a kid from Carnegie would reach the big stages playing guitar before tens of thousands nightly?
Well, Shyloh Powers did. And what do you know? He’s living the dream.
After signing to Columbia Records on July 1, 2020, Powers and his bandmates with red dirt’s hottest rising star Koe Wetzel the world was at their fingertips. But in the midst of the pandemic, it almost felt like being part of the greatest party in the world but you’re all alone.
“So, man it’s just been crazy,” he said. “Covid was something we just didn’t see coming. We were on a heavy rise then it just stopped. We were all kinda freaked out about what it was going to do for the band.”
Instead of following the suit many musicians took during the shutdown of in-person live shows, Powers said they did their best to play things cool. He said the payoff has been crazy since they “came back swinging” when tickets were announced for sale to their ballpark stadium tour that began in early April. Two of the shows sold out within 33 minutes, he said.
Coming on the heels of the major-label debut, “Sellout,” which was released in November 2020, it offered time for a buildup from the fans as well as an opportunity to perfect the band’s performance, according to Powers.
“We knew the break was good for us,” he said. “We released that record prior to us getting to play and it had people going crazy.”
“Sellout” went to No. 1 across the board on iTunes and Spotify. It’s opened a lot of doors. Powers said there was a lot of honing in with his craft during recording.
“It was a long process,” he said. “Lots of tone experimenting and trying to pull the most out of every note.”
Powers said it was a definitive experience in growth as a musician and with his bandmates since joining Wetzel’s band in February 2019. His work on the latest offering pushes his pyrotechnics found in their 2019 album “Harold Saul High.”
Although he lives to perform in front of audiences, Powers also loves his Oklahoma home. In the down time, he spent it with his significant other and son. There was a lot of hunting and fishing to be had. Powers said it’s always the best to be able to recharge your batteries with your loved ones.
But when that itch to perform gets too powerful and the skies open up just right, it’s time to hit the road. For Powers, that road is leading to the big stages. Playing music with the huge personality of Wetzel, Powers and his bandmates bring equally huge talents with them.
“We are looking forward to breaking into the stadium arena tours,” he said. “What’s really cool with the live shows is how much bigger the shows have gotten in the rest of the United States.”
One perk for Powers comes from the location of this leg of the tour. It’s always nice to be in semi-tropical locales. After playing last night in Fort Meyers, Fla., the band is headlining tonight in Jupiter, Fla., followed by a Saturday night show in Cocoa, Fla.
The tour takes Powers, Wetzel and company to South Padre Island, Texas, May 25 before a short break. June will have the band touring the Midwest, from Nebraska, through Missouri and into Illinois before a June 24 show in Billings, Mont. More shows are being added as the tour continues to be met by enthusiastic audiences in standing room only large venues.
Powers said he was inspired to pick up his first guitar because of Nirvana. Always dreaming for the big time, it never meant going against your heart and soul. It’s a spirit shared by Wetzel.
So, as these big stages and bigger opportunities continue to present themselves, it would be easy to assume Wetzel and company have “sold out.” You couldn’t be further from the truth.
Known for a rock and roll red dirt sound with an attitude more in line with David Lee Roth than David Allen Coe, Wetzel and the band named their latest record “Sellout.” The title is a sort of middle finger extended to the haters who aren’t taking the time to realize the band is doing what it’s done for so long: its own thing.
Check out a video for one of the new tracks featuring one of those great, crunch and melodic Powers solo that makes you want to pump your fist: •Koe Wetzel — “Good Die Young” — https://youtu.be/SzQpj5GRvVs.
Powers said this group does what it does because of this combination. They are the sum of their ingredients. Being on a major label or being independent artists performing at small venues, he said they would still be making the music that moves them. How else can you move an audience if the music isn’t your muse?
“We named it that because we were getting accused of being sellouts when we released ‘Sundy or Mundy,’ which is quite comical to anyone who knows us,” he said. “We do and play exactly what we want. That’s what makes it so special.”
You can’t really sellout when you’re doing your thing, record contract or not.
Powers, in the years before joining Wetzel’s band, was always the man to perform whenever and, often, with whomever needed him. One of the coolest experiences was an Armed Forces Day festival in Elmer Thomas Park where, over the course of the day, he filled in on lead guitar or bass with most every band on the bill. He likes to play and he likes to play hard.
It sounds like he’s found his musical soulmate in the partnership with Wetzel and his bandmates. And that’s a good thing.
You can keep up with Powers and his bandmates through the official Koe Wetzel website. News and upcoming concert dates are always updated: koewetzelmusic.com.
Although the ”Today’s Best Soundemonium!” radio show is no more, our social media presence remains so you can keep up with what’s happening and what’s next.
Remember that all #VirtualSoundemoniumFest performances from the COVID-19 shutdown are archived on the column/radio show’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
And, hey, if you have a song you want us to check out, email us: soundemonium@gmail.com.
Visit, “like” (“love”) and follow our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/steveoandthescribe/.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.