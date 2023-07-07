Last weekend more than lived up to the hype if you’re a Southwest Oklahoma music fan.
From the Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival to Medicine Park’s Rockin’ the Park Music Festival and the slew of other events throughout the area, some of our local best stayed busy. For music fans it kept you on the move to catch as much as you could.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and scroll through the photos that didn’t make the print edition. As always, it’s free to read online.
Opening night of the Lawton Fort Sill Freedom Festival in Elmer Thomas Park kicked off with a bang as Senseless blasted out a solid almost two hour set. This now-quartet has grown so much in the past two years. They’re gearing up to record a new EP with Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings and it’s sure to be banger.
Triple B Jazz Band had the cool breeze off of Lake Helen at their stage as they settled into a cool set on a sticky, humid evening. The next day, keyboardist Danny Cox was busy setting up his Hammond B-3 set up inside the Drunken Goose Stage at Medicine Park’s Small Mountain Street Tacos on Cobblestone Row to provide an option for music lovers during the Rockin’ the Park Music Festival.
Returning to Freedom Festival’s opening night, a snafu following the Senseless set left Gavin Taylor hanging for a while. An early departure of the PA system and microphones caused for a delay in the music. Armed with his guitar and amplifier, he was ready to belt out his songs sans vocal amplification but Jason Poudrier, Arts and Humanities administrator, was able to come through so no one missed the chance to hear this rising start.
Following Triple B, the Kat Pratt Band rounded out the night from the Lake Helen stage and offered a raucous round one to a weekend with a double-shot of shows. They headlined the next night’s Sounds of Freedom Concert from the Elgin ballfields and from all reports, put on a show worthy of the headline act for this big deal.
Friday’s opening night at Medicine Park’s Rockin’ the Park Music Festival offered some of the most “Parkian” entertainment as the King Cabbage Brass Band led a foot parade from the Hitchin’ Post Park Main Stage into the Park Tavern for shots amongst band and audience alike before snaking through the park and returning to the stage without missing a beat, according to Kerry Hartman who assisted Jim McLinden with offering another weekend’s stellar sounds to match the settings.
Music opened up Saturday with Norman’s Killer Darlings bringing their blend of fuzzy alt-rock melded with modern blues to offer a set to satisfy the Medicine Park audience’s cravings.
At the Riverside Cafe, Big Pete Piehnik was strumming and singing for fans awaiting supper. After a rough 2022 due to chemotherapy, the beloved bluesman said he’s feeling good enough to do what he loves best again. Although you’ll usually catch him on Sunday afternoons, he made it a double-shot weekend of good tunes, good vibes and good times.
While awaiting a turn on the stage with Cade Roth & The Black Sheep, guitarist Brad “Red” Wolf said it’s always a highlight performing at Medicine Park. The ensemble have played a variety of the festivals and always prove why they’re a favorite.
Wolf is joining up with Jared Rosin, Jeff Cutler and Zach Holliday in the venture with Studio 4one21 in Apache. You’ll be reading more about it in the coming weeks. Based in Apache, along with offering quality recordings, they’re also teaching music lessons from some of the top of their game in Southwest Oklahoma. Wolf said he’s just a week or two from quitting his job, getting his RV and moving down to be a permanent part.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “I’m about to live my dream.”
On stage, Wolf and company are already living the dream. You see it in the joy on their faces while performing and hear it in the quality of their music. I’m looking forward to the next album from these guys. I think with this one, they’re going to harness that high-energy live sound in the recording.
With more music to follow, Event Coordinator Dwight Cope said he was real happy with how this and all the town’s music festivals have developed and evolved. The Labor Day weekend Blues Ball will cap off the summer season and celebrate his 70th birthday.
After that, there may be more to come. You’ll have to keep up with the column when it all works out.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.