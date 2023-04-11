Lawton police have identified the city’s seventh potential homicide victim.
Clayton Stephens was found dead shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Southwest Coombs Road near 38th Street, according to a statement released by the Lawton Police Department.
Police were called to the scene regarding a possibly deceased person and arrived to find Stephens. His body was taken to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy and an official cause of death.
Stephens’ death is the third 2023 homicide remaining under investigation with no suspects publicly identified.
Shakirr Cogdell was killed April 2 from a wound suffered in an early-Sunday morning shooting at the Timbers Apartments, 120 NW 44th, according to LPD. Police were called regarding a disturbance where gunshots were fired.
The city’s fifth homicide also remains under investigation.
Prophet Williams was shot and killed the afternoon of Feb. 23 outside of Ice Tre’s Barber Shop, 2104 W. Gore. Two other people were wounded. No suspect has been identified.
There is no information available that any of these incidents are related.
Lawton police are asking anyone with information about the three deaths to call the department, 580-581-3271; or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, 580-355-4636.