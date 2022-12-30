This week is wrapping up the column’s look back at Southwest Oklahoma music’s with some of the amazing albums, EPs and singles released in 2022.
I’ve got to start off with what’s turned into my Album of the Year, “Tales of the Astro Throne” by, of course, Astro Throne. Okay, on the recording Astro Throne is by bandmate in Norville, the mad wizard Matt Shreve with some bass work and producer duties from the hands and mind of Brandon Cramer.
Recorded at Cramer’s 1121 Recordings studio, this five-song collection is pure fuzzed out rock and roll ear candy. That’s exactly how the two planned it.
Formed as a concept idea by Shreve that blends his love of heavy rock, Heavy Metal magazine art and sci-fi stories and mixed it with his imagination to create a sonic masterpiece that’s been catching a buzz online worldwide.
With guest vocals by Garrett Glass (Lucavi/Norville) on the monsterous “Ice Giants of Glacia” the heavy hits hard: https://youtu.be/m40KH-9Pt08.
It’s the curveball that comes with “On Hyperion Shore” where you really hear the expanse of sound: https://youtu.be/R8qhfVQ1RRA.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on these and any links to go straight to the music. As always, the column is free to view online.
On Dec. 31, you’ll get the first opportunity to catch Astro Throne live as it headlines the New Year’s Eve show at the Railhead Saloon, 909 S. Sheridan. Senseless and Big Find are opening and it’s going to be a banger.
Live, Astro Throne is comprised of Shreve on vocals/guitars and he is joined by fellow six-stringers Dakota Hoover (Lucavi/Norville) and Wes Morin (DeadCore/Titan Metal/Hellsing), Cramer on bass and Dayton Keel (DeadCore/Titan Metal) handling the drum duties.
You can find the “Tales of the Astro Throne” EP on all streaming services.
A rare complete album, it’s worth it to listen to all the way through, as it was intended.
Another complete album that hit hard and made its impression was the debut by The Triumvirate, “Southern Royalty.”
The Triumvirate is made up of Triston “Triston for Dummies” Wright, William “Willie Mac” McCall, and Joseph “Joe Biggs” Wilson.
There are also features by Crystal “Clearly Crystal” Johnson, Porscha Rene, Marcus “MacOnDaBeat” and Brittany Elaine Sawyer, and Phillip “Phil Mac” McCall.
Wright and “MacOnDaBeat” co-executive produced the 15-track collection.
Fifteen tracks in all, there’s no wasted space or throwaway tracks on this collection. Give it a listen and you’ll know why this one is one of the tops of 2022. You can visit YouTube and track the album song-by-song: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=The+Triumvirate+Southern+Royalty.
There can be only one Heavy Song of the Year for 2022. The gents from Lucavi released ”Humanoid” eight months ago and I still can’t stop bobbing my head. If this track doesn’t make you move and understand why headbanging is a thing, I feel bad for you.
Check it out because the music says more than I can in words: https://youtu.be/3-WAZUbvysQ.
Buckle up, 2023, because their highly anticipated debut EP is coming out soon.
After seeing him come up as a local performer, Gavin Taylor is definitely holding his own as a star on the climb. In his first year at the Academy of Contemporary Music at the University of Central Oklahoma, he’s refined his raw talent to become a top tier artist to catch on stage.
Taylor showed he’s got the songwriting and performance talents to match his on stage electricity. A wild man on stage, he also knows how to pull it back to show off his artistry.
Check out his single with Gavin Taylor’s Muffled Sirens, “Tiger in an Egg” and you can tell his trajectory is only upward and onward: https://youtu.be/ArgeBaD-VRg.
Another young performer sure to be on the big marquees soon enough is Skylie Thompson from Cyril. Many of you were following her story as she attempted to be one of the competitors on last spring’s installment of “American Idol.”
Born into a family of talent, it only comes naturally for Thompson. But it doesn’t mean she doesn’t put in the hard work.
Check out her performing with her father, Davy playing acoustic guitar while Thompson sings the lyrics he’d written for her when she was young, “Time to Fly”: https://youtu.be/6mWIRNH0q0Q.
He’s been pushing for a long time, but after taking the leap of faith and believing in himself to become a full-time musician, Richard Clift Jr. started hitting his stride.
Clift released a debut single this year that still holds traction as a song you want to listen to. “No On To Blame” is the singer/songwriter using his smooth voice to say it all: https://youtu.be/ezEwZoCvay4.
While she’s been working with her bandmates in Bludgeoned Victim to hone their punk rock sound, Avery Leach has also been stepping outside the crunch and rumble to expose her strength and vulnerabilities through solo music.
One of the most overwhelming audible experiences this year came from her song and music video for “Underdeveloped”: https://youtu.be/S0rVBQcyYbo.
Sometimes an acoustic guitar and something to say is the most powerful thing you can do. Here’s to Leach offering more in 2023.
Let’s give it up one more time for Dani Carson for being one of the consummate pros. Performing for the past decade as a solo acoustic artist, she still smiles most when entertaining an audience.
The official music video for “Pay My Bills” is pure Carson with a song that speaks volumes: https://youtu.be/MVM3t7HSEy0.
Carson put together tour of senior assisted living centers across the state before Christmas that was funded by sponsors and pushed to fruition from her tenacity and passion to remember those so many don’t for the holidays
On top of that, Carson also put together the “Starting Somewhere” series spotlighting Southwest Oklahoma musicians for Oklahoma Life TV. She, more than most, knows how important for musicians to be heard.
Carson met up with the columnist and bandmates in Norville in July for an episode and it was a real blast. You can check it out, if you’d like: https://www.facebook.com/oklahomalife.tv/videos/1089604525325640.
Speaking of Norville, I wanted to take a moment to thank all involved in this dream turned to fruition. From those who believed to join in this massive venture: Matt Shreve, Dakota Hooper, Ryan Tyler, Justin Stevens, Garrett Glass, Seth Andrus, David Dodson, Francis Balliet, Josh Katvala, Brandon Cramer, thank you.
We had a lot of highlights and made a lot of memories in 2022. I’m looking forward 2023 as we go back into 1121 Recordings to finish producing the Norville debut EP and get back to songwriting with this dream collaboration.
Until then, check out our debut single recorded at our first show, “The Witch (Live at the Railhead Saloon): https://youtu.be/hSZ14zW6iUQ.
Keep your calendars open for April 22 for our 4/20 fundraiser show for the Rafael Montez Memorial Music Scholarship at the Railhead Saloon. We’ll be joined by Astro Throne and the mighty Oberon from Ada for this one and you won’t want to miss it.
So, 2022 was infinitely cooler than it should have been. Cheers to all that 2023 can be. Make it the best year ever.
