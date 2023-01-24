With winter here in full force and a rash of malaise that comes with it, from cold to COVID-19, there’s a lot to be said about the comforts found in food at home.
You can’t go out every night and, even if you could, why would you? Gaston assumes we all are creatures of comfort in many ways.
So, what is more comforting than your favorite comfort food? Especially when it is made with love. With her deft touch, Mrs. Gaston knows how to comfort her hungry hubby the best way on a cold winter’s day.
You may ask what is on the menu, but when it’s just “one of those days,” there is only one menu item that saves the day.
That is correct: a proper grilled cheese sandwich and a hot bowl of tomato soup, spiced up, of course, for this particular palate.
It doesn’t have to be a homemade soup. A good can of Campbell’s will do the trick. It’s what you do with it that makes the magic. In the Gaston household, the addition of a favorite salsa to the soup’s base as being brought to temperature is the way to go. In this case, Mrs. Renfro’s Habanero Salsa offers the perfect punch.
As the soup is being brought to readiness, Mrs. Gaston works on the sandwiches. Yes, plural: sandwiches. If you can eat just one, what is the point?
Gaston is rushed from the cooking area. There is no room for the sous chef in this endeavor. You’ll find why with the secret ingredient’s reveal further down this column.
With bread toasted and buttered, it’s time for the key ingredient: cheese. But why have just one? For the custom in our home, a couple of slices of pepper jack offer a great foundation inside the bread. As has been established, Gaston’s home is “flavor country.” Therefore, the addition of shredded taco medley atop the slices awaiting a good melt makes for a strong fill to the treat to come.
Once properly put together, Mrs. Gaston works the sandwich in the skillet, watching its quick cook to make sure it sears just so and melts impeccably before flipping to get to that perfectly crisped point of perfection.
Sometimes, Mrs. Gaston even gooses things up a bit and adds some meats to the cheese to make what Gaston calls a grilled delight sandwich. But, frankly, any way she makes it is delightful.
Removed to a waiting plate, the secret ingredient is added by Mrs. Gaston: love. With the grilled cheese, that means cutting the sandwich into quarters for easy dipping access into the soup which, by then, has cooked to its peak moment of readiness.
Another sandwich or two are added, cut, and quartered. Then you add cracked black pepper to do the trick, stir it up and you have a bowl of poured red delicious tomato soup. Oila! A feast fit for a king.
Again, Gaston can fix food for himself and is more than happy to at least assist Mrs. Gaston but she makes sure the critic’s limitations as top chef are understood. And that’s alright because the best comfort comes from the secret ingredient mentioned above: love.
You know, just reading about it, you’re pondering your own method and manner of making and enjoying some comfort food. Maybe it’s not the particular meal Gaston has described but it’s yours, meaning you can do what you like.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual or establishment or home-based meal will differ.
For Gaston, however, 10 out of 10, comfort food is always a win.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.