A recent dinner for two with Mrs. Gaston flickered recently as the notion for something fishy led to a refrain of this couple’s favorite improvised lyrics over a punk rock song:
“Seafood Party tonight! Seafood Party alright!
”We’ve got nothing better to do, then get out on out and eat a bucket of food!”
When the song is sung in duet, there’s no stopping. We were in the car and en route to Seafood Party, 7401 Cache Road. Both were famished with an urge for a taste with a Cajun feel. Because “there ain’t no party like a seafood party.”
Plus, Mrs. Gaston had the need for a boil. Never stand in the way of your fair partner with a mission. Enjoy the ride and dig in, Gaston always says. Gaston says a lot.
At Seafood Party, there’s a lot to say. Do you thirst? Then enjoy your libations. Do you want something before the main course? Indulge.
Which is what we did. An order of oysters offered a delicious start. With a splash of lemon juice and the zing of some Louisiana hot sauce, each meaty morsel offered surprise and delight. For Gaston, this was his first time with oysters. It will not be the last.
A basket of fresh fried hush puppies offered a mouthful of flavors as this all-time Southern comfort food fit the bill and then some. Those left would pair well with Gaston’s main course.
Craving the crunchy outside encapsulating the tender meaty delight of fried catfish, paired with Cajun fries, Gaston was pleased with the meal ahead.
Digging in, following a squeeze of lemon, each tender bite rushed with flavor. The catfish had swum far from its bottom-dweller roots with flavor. The fries, spiced with a flavor Mrs. Gaston uses to punch up home cooking, were top notch on this night.
Speaking of the better half, this was her night and she went for the crawfish boil, sans crab legs. Loaded with a pound each of the delicious “mud bugs” as well as shrimp, with a helping of four pieces of sausage as well as corn, a potato and an egg, this one was more than a mouthful. And then mussels and clams were added.
A big appetite was met by big flavor as we both indulged in the tasty treasures brought up from the mercurial dark of the ocean and into the light.
This party of seafood ended with the satisfaction of a hunger filled, a craving fulfilled and the two revelers filled to the gills.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time? It is fun to try.
For Gaston, however, 10 out of 10, would indulge this Seafood Party again.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
