Gaston Goes: Breakfast at Boomerang Diner

A table full of breakfast paradise awaits eating during a trip to Boomerang Diner. From the eggs, gravy, sausage scrambler with Texas toast, to the Spanish omelette with potato rounds, Texas toast, along with bottomless cups of coffee and water, Gaston found a breakfast paradise in the little burger joint in downtown Lawton.

 Photo by Gaston the Gastronomer

On a recent Sunday morning outing for breakfast, Gaston and a gaggle of loved ones ached for breakfast.

Lawton is a paradise of great breakfast options but, on this day, the choice to try breakfast at a downtown bungalow better known for its burgers would be made.

Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.

