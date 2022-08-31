Gaston Goes: Breakfast at Boomerang Diner

A table full of breakfast paradise awaits eating during a trip to Boomerang Diner. From the eggs, gravy, sausage scrambler with Texas toast, to the Spanish omelette with potato rounds, Texas toast, along with bottomless cups of coffee and water, Gaston found a breakfast paradise in the little burger joint in downtown Lawton.
On a recent Sunday morning outing for breakfast, Gaston and a gaggle of loved ones ached for breakfast.
Lawton is a paradise of great breakfast options but, on this day, the choice to try breakfast at a downtown bungalow better known for its burgers would be made.
For a lot of people, Boomerang Diner, 331 SW C, is the place to be for a good burger, with or without cheese, and all the fixins. For others, it’s all about the Friday night fish fandango.
With its American pop culture decor and classic hits from the past, not to mention look, it offers a great retro vibe to dine out. Who wouldn’t want to split a soda with two straws and their honey while “rockin’ around the clock” and indulging in some Americana.
But, breakfast?
Oui, breakfast.
In keeping with the Boomerang burger vibe, you could go with a choice of croissants or biscuits served with a fresh fried egg, cheese and a choice of meat. That means a selection of ham could count as a sort of hamburger, no?
Not on this day: Gaston was what we like to call “big hungry.” Not chicken fried steak with two eggs, potatoes and, for those with a strong metabolism, biscuits and gravy or sausage gravy. But hungry. Fortunately, another made the choice and a bite of the chicken fried steak offered a delight and moment’s pause. Has Gaston ordered wrong?
No way. A choice of the Spanish omelette with the potato cakes due to a shortage of hash browns and Texas toast would be on the mark.
Three eggs folded and embracing the bounty of sausage, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and jalapeño peppers and infused with cheese for days offered a fluffy and delicious treat with each bite. With some Cholula sauce atop (again, Gaston enjoys the spicier side of life), this was a breakfast fit for a king. It’s only surpassed by Mrs. Gaston’s homemade breakfasts.
Sometimes the best things in life are homemade. But for a breakfast on that same level, this breakfast was a dish best served hot and eaten whole with no crumbs left behind. Gaston left full and fulfilled. Joined with a never empty cup of coffee and water without need to ask, this was just what was needed on a Sunday morning.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time? It is fun to try.
For Gaston, however, 10 out of 10, would make the U-turn for breakfast at Boomerang Diner again.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.