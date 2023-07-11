What would summer be without some good ol’ grilling with the friends and family?
Gaston has the answer: Disappointing!
So, when all gathered at Gaston and Mrs. Gaston’s abode for the Independence Day weekend holiday, let’s just say we were cooking with gas. OK, propane.
Yes, Gaston is aware there are purists out there who say there’s no grilling without charcoal and sweat, a healthy propane grill offers a clean cook that’s always pretty precise.
Built partly as a potluck but mostly as a communal experience, there was a lot of selection awaiting hungry faces. As Gaston is more gastronomer than grill daddy, it was time to let the experts get out of the way.
With colorful paper plate in hand, Gaston indulged hedonistically in the assortment.
The culinary skills of the former proprietors of Electric Eclectic Eats still cut a rug around the kitchen and the grill. With beer battered bratwurst, habanero cheddar brats, grilled shrimp, jalapeno jelly crackers and homemade potato salad steeped in beaucoup bacon to start, it was easy to see this was going to be a feast.
Joined with vegetables, chicken and cheeseburger hot off the grill, and bacon-wrapped cheddar peppers Gaston knew this might hurt a little. It hurt so good, but in the name of freedom … to be a glutton!
There’s something special about the smokey flavor of perfectly prepared meets. Taking a revolving path sampling each flavor in a clockwise motion made for a dizzying trip into flavor country. Which is perfect. Gaston enjoys a good journey into his favored land.
While Gaston can’t say if the plate was cleaned by the end of the journey, there was dessert to be had afterwards.
The Electric Eclectic Eats fresh strawberry and blueberry with marshmallow fluff offered a refreshing taste that screamed both summer and succulent. Joined with the strawberry lemonade cake cookies made by the Gaston family eldest, the taste buds revealed the elation of pure bliss.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual or establishment or home-based meal will differ. And, no matter how hard you want to try, you can’t fit the whole menu in your mouth, no matter how hard you try.
For Gaston, however, 10 out of 10, gathering with friends and family for a feast and fun is always “good to grill.”
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
