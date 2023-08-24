Gaston at 360 Restaurant

An anniversary date with Mrs. Gaston at 360 Restaurant included the ribeye steak, medium rare, with a side of mushroom gravy grits, asparagus and topped with onion rings.

 Gaston the Gastronomer

For the recent wedding anniversary, the Gastons made a trek for some fancy fine dining at the 360 Restaurant at the Apache Casino Hotel.

Decked out in our finest and feeling pretty spiffy, the call of a good steak and drinks in a classy joint was the menu item for two lovebirds with a hunger.

Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.

