For the recent wedding anniversary, the Gastons made a trek for some fancy fine dining at the 360 Restaurant at the Apache Casino Hotel.
Decked out in our finest and feeling pretty spiffy, the call of a good steak and drinks in a classy joint was the menu item for two lovebirds with a hunger.
The restaurant is just past the revolving entry door to the hotel and casino complex, 2315 E. Gore. It was a classy start.
Once seated in our booth, the lights hit a nice mood and offered the right setting for Gaston to enjoy a Miller Lite and Mrs. Gaston to give in to a craving for a dirty martini. The beer is always a treat and, in its bottle, exactly as it should be. The martini was a bit too dirty for the missus, although she drank it and followed up with a vodka and cranberry that was more to her liking.
Big hungry meant big eyes while looking at the menu. We both chose the ribeye steak, medium rare, with a side of mushroom gravy grits, asparagus and topped with onion rings. It sounded exactly what the hunger craved.
While the main course was being prepared, we indulged in the house shrimp cocktail with a vodka cocktail sauce and fresh rolls. The large shrimp offered a fresh feast and the meaty mollusks paired wonderfully with the sauce. The rolls, buttered just right, were a tremendous addition.
Now, to the main course which came at just the right time.
I have to hand it to the chef: the medium rare steaks were cooked to the perfect result. And then, for some inexplicable reason, a red sauce was added atop it. While it looked lovely with the drizzle along the plate, Gaston would have preferred to enjoy the taste of the steak. As internationally known chef Robert Irvine said last week while visiting Fort Sill for its Top Chef Culinary Contest, “the meat should always be the star of the show.”
Still, the steak was divine unto itself and it’s not a big chore to smooth the sauce off the top. The crisp onion ring pieces were a nice touch and were a good accompaniment to the beefy splendor.
The asparagus, too, was cooked to perfection. Here’s the catch: the mushroom-infused grits tasted nothing like that. Instead, the bright yellow appearance and what seemed like sweet corn taste were unexpected. It was a flavor that wore out its welcome within a few bites and made Gaston’s head do a complete 360.
Gaston, who never likes to leave a plate less than cleaned, sadly, broke this rule with the grits and secondary sauces.
Still, Gaston and Mrs. Gaston called the meal a success. A pricier meal than many in Lawton, it was still worth it. It was a special occasion, after all.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time? It is fun to try.
For Gaston, however, 8 out of 10, would do a 360 again.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
