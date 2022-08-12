A Monday night date night trip with the missus to Oklahoma City’s Criterion to see Father John Misty in concert proved to truly live up to the idea of “Fun Times in Babylon.”

Our favorite common ground music artist, the opportunity to see Father John Misty, or FJM (nee, Josh Tillman) was too much to pass up. The venue always offers a top-notch experience and this night would be no less. In many ways it was more than.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.