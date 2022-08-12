A Monday night date night trip with the missus to Oklahoma City’s Criterion to see Father John Misty in concert proved to truly live up to the idea of “Fun Times in Babylon.”
Our favorite common ground music artist, the opportunity to see Father John Misty, or FJM (nee, Josh Tillman) was too much to pass up. The venue always offers a top-notch experience and this night would be no less. In many ways it was more than.
Now, mind you, if you want to indulge in drinks, ranging from water to spirits, you better have your pennies saved. It’s not the cheapest experience. But some things are worth every red cent. This is definitely one of those things.
The concert opened with a half-hour set by Suki Waterhouse. An English model, actress and, on this night, singer. Waterhouse offered a strong stage presence with her guitar, bass and drum combo backing her breathy vocals with some cosmic shoegazer sounds. She made a good impression and was a nice entrée before the night’s main course.
For the couple of thousand there for the main course, there would be no disappointment over the next near 2 ½-hours as “Papa” took the stage with his band featuring horn section. As the many members of the Father John Misty Can Flub (because FJM fans aren’t typical, just like this favored artist) this was the trip to the top of the mountain.
Opening with “Fun Times in Babylon,” things only continued upward. Followed by “Chloe & The Next 20th Century,” the gamut of styles FJM tackles as an artist would be on sonic display throughout the evening. From rock and roll to ‘40s-era symphonic stylings and all points in between were on the menu.
A favorite moment came early when FJM broke out a song the missus and I fall in love to all over again every time we hear it. It hit even deeper in a live setting. •Father John Misty: ”Chateau Lobby” Oklahoma City, Criterion, Aug. 8, 2022: https://youtu.be/SkCFmubVxy4.
Following the jazzier stylings of “Mr. Blue,” FJM and his wonderful ensemble took the absurdity found in the tale of life on the road to new heights with this highly autobiographical number. •Father John Misty: ”Mr. Tillman” Oklahoma City, Criterion, Aug. 8, 2022: https://youtu.be/36E0Fb93QZ0.
Followed up by “Nancy From Now On,” the hits kept coming. The revelatory number from the latest album, “Funny Girl” showed the romanticist songsmith shine.
Ever the rock star, FJM took things to a new level with his take on pop culture from his 2017 masterpiece album, “Pure Comedy.” With tongue planted firmly in cheek, he knows how to pinprick the bourgeoisie into moving their hips whether or not they want to. •Father John Misty: ”Total Entertainment Forever” Oklahoma City, Criterion, Aug. 8, 2022: https://youtu.be/a59qzFcxt5s.
“Things It Would Have Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution” is one of those songs that seems relevant, even prescient, at this time in the nation.
FJM opened up himself by sharing insight into the turbulence found in his beloved relationship with wife Emma. The fan base knows their tale but he tells it best when being vulnerable enough to share insight before singing “Dumb Enough to Try.”
It’s as a storyteller that FJM shines. With the story of just trying to get a drink with his girl and the dramas that seem to ensue, “Nothing Good Ever Happens at the … Thirsty Crow” sent things into a raucous sing along for the audience.
Returning to the emotive side of things, the storytelling coupled with the songcraft of “Buddy’s Rendezvous” to wet eyes throughout the crowd.
For the columnist, everything culminated with the title track to his 2017 album, referenced above. I still believe this is a perfect encapsulation of the modern human condition with the wit and insight of a philosopher-jester of FJM’s magnitude. His description mid-song of it as a science-fiction tale is apt and puts it in a pretty cool light to find a new appreciation.•Father John Misty: ”Pure Comedy” Oklahoma City, Criterion, Aug. 8, 2022: https://youtu.be/opo_WVUTRDU.
Embracing the missus while we swayed, the heartfelt honesty and pure love found in the tale of “Please Don’t Die” offered a sense of life affirmation found through love. His voice only overshadowing the sentiment by millimeters.
Followed by the pulsing drums and crunchy guitars that punctuate the tale of “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings” offered a shot of adrenaline as the night’s set reached near its conclusion.
The “official” set closer, “I Love You Honey Bear” played out like a musical romantic swoon. The high of love permeated everything with this performance. •Father John Misty: ”I Love You Honey Bear” Oklahoma City, Criterion, Aug. 8, 2022: https://youtu.be/jM95AXMBKKE.
A three-song encore more than capped off a night of magic. Alone with his acoustic guitar, FJM strummed out the folkish “Every Man Needs a Companion” with the vulnerability of a super-ego in check enough to know you can’t go it alone … unless you’re FJM performing at center stage.
“Only A Fool” resonated equally before his closing number of “Disappointing Diamonds.” An ironic song title considering there were no disappointments in this almost 2 ½-hour triumph.
Seeing Father John Misty perform these songs played countless times through endless moods is one of the greatest live experiences I’ve known. After attending at least a couple of hundred or more concerts in my time, this one felt like the first time.
I hope all of you find that opportunity to see one of your favorite artists soar in their setting on stage. This is why live music is so vital and a reminder of life before the pandemic.
But even better.
Much like some of the inspirations found in FJM’s lyrics, you appreciate some things so much more when they’ve been lost for so long.
I hope you take that step and live in the music with your favorite artists in their prime setting. Hopefully, if you explore Father John Misty’s catalog, I’ll see you at his next stop in Oklahoma.
