A tale of methamphetamine, malice and murder is why Ricky Ray Malone awaits his execution date from McAlester State Penitentiary.
In the wake of the 2003 murder of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Nikky Green during a traffic stop in rural Cotton County, law enforcement’s war on the drug took a forceful turn during a time considered by many to be the Old West on meth.
Malone, then 29, had been a Duncan firefighter and an employee for the Comanche County Memorial Service in 2002 and 2003 before his degeneration into meth use and an obsession with guns converged. Former co-workers would testify he’d developed “a fetish” for firearms. It would culminate with violence.
Malone, had passed out behind the wheel of his sister’s Geo Metro on Boohr Road in Cotton County, on the edge of Devol. He was awakened by Green at 6:30 a.m., Dec. 26, 2003. He’d passed out from taking two painkillers for back pain. In the trunk of the car was an active meth lab.
“I was amped on meth,” Malone would later say during testimony during the trial for the crime. ”I wake up and there’s a flashlight and gun in my face.”
During his trial, Malone testified he’d not slept due to meth use from Dec. 4 to Dec. 26, 2003.
Malone would say “voices in my head” prompted him to struggle with the officer. Investigators would say it was to avoid arrest for making meth. At that point, he was using as much as four to five grams of meth daily and suffered from methamphetamine-psychosis, according to a doctor’s testimony in his trial.
By 7:17 a.m., Green was dead from two gunshot wounds and Malone was on the run.
Green’s dash cam captured the moment a handcuffed Malone wrestled the trooper’s gun away. He fired the fatal bullets after Green, who was lying on the roadway, pleaded for his life.
Malone’s downfall began following the April 2002 death of his mother. It was exacerbated by a divorce. First, he began using the highly-addictive drug. Soon after, he’d begun making methamphetamine.
In his testimony during trial, Malone said the addiction followed his abuse of Lortab, a pain killer, following a football injury in 1999.
Co-workers said by August or September 2003, Malone’s behavior had changed; he’d become paranoid and angry. With behavioral changes, including major mood swings and sleeping all the time, it was his transporting a gun from Oklahoma City to Lawton in an ambulance that led to his termination from Memorial.
Methamphetamine use would push Malone further into the extremes.
A warrant for Malone’s arrest followed an October 2003 incident where he’d left a bag containing meth and paraphernalia atop a microwave at the Duncan Fire Department’s kitchen. He was terminated from his job.
When police went to serve the warrant at his Duncan home, Malone had a standoff with officers before finally being taken into custody. Six firearms were seized.
Just 11 days before Green was murdered, Malone had been stopped by another trooper who found four loaded and unloaded guns in his pickup. He was warned it was dangerous but allowed to continue on his way.
Duncan police stopped Malone on Dec. 21, 2003, and found more weapons as well as nearly 20 ingredients needed to manufacture methamphetamine. More charges were filed in Stephens County. Free on bond, it would be five days later his fate was sealed on the Cotton County back road.
A former co-worker recognized Malone from Green’s dash cam video shown after the murder. She told her husband, a Duncan police officer, it was Malone who’d committed the crime.
The next day, Malone came to the police station and was arrested after it was noticed he showed signs of being in a struggle. He’d also died his hair.
Investigators testified in his trial of Malone’s constant plots and schemes to escape. While in jail, he broke pieces of the tile floor outside his cell and created a shank. At one point, while at the hospital to be treated for chest pains, he swallowed a handcuff key which was recovered while moving him to the Cotton County jail in January 2004.
Malone was described as a difficult prisoner. At one time, he broke and bent his handcuffs and leg shackles so severely they were no longer functional. At 6-feet, 4-inches tall and over 230 pounds, he made an imposing figure. Jail officers reported several incidents with him, including the discovery during a shakedown of his cell of 47 different kinds of pills and another shank made from a metal can.
He pleaded not guilty during his formal arraignment and was set for the October 2004 jury trial docket. In September 2004, the State and Defense agreed to move the trial to the Comanche County District Court.
On May 19, 2005, the jury was empaneled to determine if aggravating circumstances were checked: if the murder was committed to prevent lawful arrest, if the murdered was a peace officer working in the line of duty, and the probability of if Malone would commit further acts of violence. They returned a verdict of guilty and recommended the death penalty. Former District Judge Mark. R. Smith concurred and on June 16, 2004, he was ordered to pay his life for Green’s.
Malone would spend time on death row at the McAlester State Penitentiary. However, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the original sentence and ordered another sentencing trial. The second trial, which was postponed for nearly two years until Malone regained competency, was put back onto the trial docket after questions about his sanity resulted in him being sent to the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita in December 2009. He was then returned to the Comanche County Detention Center. He then waived his competency trial.
Malone’s resentencing trial was held in October 2010. Over seven days of testimony, Malone failed to sway Smith and he was again ordered to die for his crime.
Sixteen years after Green’s death, Malone’s final appeal was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court in October 2019. As of now, the now 46-year-old convicted killer is awaiting his execution date.
While Malone may be considered the villain to this story, meth is its true antagonist. Testimony throughout his trials described a man who enjoyed playing sports, coached childhood teams and participated in all his children’s activities. Before, he’d been a life-saver not a life-taker as a firefighter and paramedic. Now, he is a convicted life-taker awaiting the State’s determination of when the favor will be returned.
It is easily argued methamphetamine is a co-conspirator in this case. Following, Green’s death, his wife, Linda, would lead a crusade for reforms to law enforcement procedures as well as to tighten laws surrounding the meth world.
From the late-1990s up until 2012, meth labs were a plague throughout Southwest Oklahoma. Those who cooked the drug lived in outlaw conditions. Thefts of anhydrous ammonia from area farms were reported nightly as the key ingredient to the drug’s production was in demand.
Laws changed and by 2012, medicines containing ephedrine and pseudoephedrine were regulated and purchases limited. Later, drug manufacturers created binding technology that make it nearly impossible for the old red phosphorous or anhydrous ammonia types of meth production. Daily reports of three or four abandoned labs left in town have turned into an anecdote from the time.
It could be argued this opened the door to the current form of the drug that is being imported from Mexico, Crystal meth, or “ice,” is even more powerful than the old kinds, creating new addictions and exacerbating the old one. The organized crime aspects have also grown from this trade.
It hasn’t stopped people from using the drug. But it has allowed for insight into the madness that pairs with world. More avenues for substance abuse relief is available to the public and, for offenders through the courts.
Green left a legacy as a martyr to the war on drugs. But he also served as an agent of change.
A sacrifice to the drug, Malone’s life path leaves question as to what could have been.
