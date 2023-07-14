It’s one thing being a fan of your favorite local bands.
They’re the ones who move you: either rocking out in the audience or inspiring you to take the mantle and place on stage to motivate the next generation.
For Garrett Glass, joining DeadCore for an “old school” concert filled with lights, blood and high energy at the Railhead Saloon, it was opportunity to go from fan to peer with the legendary lineup on the Railhead Saloon stage last Saturday night.
“I remember seeing DeadCore live for the first time 10 years ago at the Railhead,” he said. “I immediately connected with their music and was in awe of their intense performance as a band.”
A heavy metal kid for as long as he can remember, Glass has made the journey from fan to fantastic front man. The Railhead was his school, first, as a member of the audience. Later, he graduated to serving as the sound tech. But an urge to perform was always there. Practice, persistence and insights from those doing it helped him grow, he said.
“Throughout the years, I was lucky enough to get to know these guys personally,” he said. “Especially within these past few years, I have become more involved with music myself.”
Several years ago, Glass fronted the Nacho Kart collective to cover Pantera’s songs. It proved to be fruitful. A couple of years later, with guitarist Dakota Hooper, bassist Francis Balliet and drummer David Dodson, Lucavi fulfilled the journey from the jam room to the stage. Since then, he also is part of the three vocalist monster of Norville with Justin Stevens and Seth Andrus. Glass has become a stellar ringleader at live shows to pump up the energy while proving a beast with his vocals.
Glass said it all began with getting to know the guys in DeadCore and the rest of the local heavy music scene. Their singers set the way forward.
“With Lucavi and Norville, as a front man, I’ve been inspired by (DeadCore’s) Josh Katvala and Scott Golden’s intensity on stage,” he said.
On Saturday night, it showed up in spades as Glass put on the face paint and splashed himself with fake blood.
For well over an hour, this electric eight-piece hydra took over the stage as only this band can. And they did it with an intensity and sense of fun that belies their over 20 years together as an apex musical unit. They only get better.
Check out their take on fan favorite, “Trigger Finger” and dodge the moving musicians working their way through the crowd: https://youtu.be/mlMz09_fKEg.
Glass, Katvala and Golden’s vocals worked to make one of the band’s signature songs, “Just Walk Away” a showstopper: https://youtu.be/nbHkM3tc5sA.
Glass said it was exhilarating to perform with DeadCore. It was more than just a fan with an opportunity. It was part of the brotherhood that runs so deep in the local heavy music community.
“I’m a fan of DeadCore, but, most importantly, they’re my friends,” he said. “It was an honor and a dream to share the stage with these guys. And I love them for having me.”
Preceding the DeadCore set, Titan Metal blasted through one of their most fearsome sets yet. Performing before a sea of an audience wearing the new band/Railhead Saloon t-shirts, one of the coolest moments in recent memory was the performance of “In the Blood.”
It’s a love song to the bonds forged through being part of the “Railhead Family.” Featuring Titan Metal’s Ricky Razor, Glass, Komatryp’s Roy Driggers, Backwash’s Aaron “A-Bob” Hite and DeadCore’s Golden and Katvala on vocals, this was a performance for the ages.
It was another dream come true to be a part of the recorded version and this performance.
“It’s always special when Titan Metal plays ‘In the Blood,’” he said. “That song hits hard and has a very meaningful message and is so much fun to be a part of.”
Although I didn’t get video of this performance (hey, even a columnist can get caught up in a moment), here’s video with Glass and Driggers joining on vocals from a performance earlier this summer of the love song to the Railhead Family, “In the Blood”: https://youtu.be/kTbGRz77pRk.
It’s an exciting time for new local heavy music. Both, Titan Metal and DeadCore are readying to record highly-anticipated new EPs with Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings. I’ll keep you posted as progress continues.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.