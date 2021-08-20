There’s something tempting to fate about scheduling a return to live music on a Friday the 13th.
When the music calls, it can serve as a siren leading the listener to its fate. For those who live for its song, nothing will get in the way of its quest.
After almost a year and a half with its stage home to stacked stools and chairs instead of stacked amplifiers, the universe readied to be righted for fans of local heavy metal and the Railhead Saloon last weekend.
The hunger has been there over the course of the pandemic. But no one had the appetite to tempt fate until the time seemed right. To the faithful, there was other way of seeing it than as the right time.
With the little venue at 909 S. Sheridan beginning to fill by 8 p.m., the Electric Eclectic Eats food truck staged as an emergency taste station to satisfy patrons’ appetites with its heavy metal-infused menu. The “Rafy Reuben” created to honor the late Rafael “Rafy” Montez proved almost as popular as its namesake.
Inside, a human centipede of thirsty patrons snaked from the door, along the stage and coiled to the end of the bar where Miss Kay and Wes Morin scrambled like Olympic-level ping pong players as they fielded the barrage of incoming orders.
For many, it had been a long time since the “Railhead Family” had completely converged on the venue. This was a special occasion.
To hear the rumble of guitar, bass, drums and vocals thundering from the venue walls felt like a call from the Horn of Joshua to decimate all the matter in the universe. Inside those walls, the opening notes rang out a call of joy.
Norman trio, Sathe were first to take the stage and induce the audience into diving headfirst into the mosh pit. It would be more metaphorically in that it’s a known fact: Miss Kay doesn’t allow stage diving, so don’t even try it.
But head banging is not only allowed, it’s encouraged. Sathe did their best to induce it with a set that matched the night’s energy.
Pounding fists in the air and undulating rows of hair would soon be bobbing in the wave pool of sweat and spilled beer before the stage. That’s because Lucavi arrived to make an impression with their first show.
Of course, not everything goes off without a hitch. It takes a minute to remember the old tricks to make everything flow. That became real when Lucavi erupted into its first song, an original called “False Gods.” Unfortunately, with the vocal mic turned off, singer Garrett Glass had to find one ready to go. He made the save without missing a beat. By its end, their drive to continue and be heard turned it into a heavy metal feast.
With two originals, Lucavi returned to its Nacho Kart roots for some Pantera power metal. Joined by Matt Shreve, their takes on “I’m Broken” and “By Demons Be Drive” were top tier.
It was another Pantera classic that brought a lot of perspective into the night. After fearing the death of live music during the quarantine period. New life had returned.
“Before we start I just wanted to tell ya, uh, life has a way,” Glass said before the signature Pantera riff ground and torqued back into a speedy groove: “Yesterday Don’t Mean …”: https://youtu.be/7iVU17DkNEU.
For the crowd, all had washed away. Fueled by all the power of the crowd’s response and ready to carve Lucavi into the arms of future fans, the audience roared with their take on Slayer’s “God Hates Us All” for the initial set closer.
But an audience wants what it wants and, the band took opportunity to play a fully powered encore of “False Gods” (original): https://youtu.be/yOnkXe7JD9w.
For all the joy and camaraderie of the night’s homecoming, the quiet dark cloud of the Oklahoma resurgence of COVID-19’s spread with the Delta variant. Even vaccinated, there was risk to be had, whether recognized or not.
But for those who’d come out to revel in this heavy metal community’s company it was considered worth the risk. See, this is a music that takes in a wide range of people unified through a love of aggressive music. These fans are a self-gravitating tribe.
The audience is comprised of the Island of Misfit Toys who’ve created a community and support system that creates a sense of family. Ranging from the bullied who feel strength through its volumes to the cool kids who’ve known the music as a part of their entire life to the swimming sea of musicians wishing it was their time on that seminal stage, for this occasion it was worth everything.
So, as DeadCore took the stage for a triumphant return to what has become their stage over the past two decades, it was time to pay off. Returning to form with masks, makeup, and stage blood covered singer Josh Katvala and wrestling sling wearing luchador mask wearing singer Scott Golden, they came to put on a show. They offered a directive followed by their audience with a cover of Andrew W.K.’s hit, “Party Hard.”
In this 16 song set to follow, they fueled the club’s energy as they drove through their deep catalog of original songs to present a full-on concert experience. Times like these are why there’s something inexplicably better experiencing the performance than sitting back and just listening. A visceral music demands a physical presence.
While there may be dangers present to gatherings like this, it’s balanced by something deeper to those who give their hearts to heavy metal. Because without it, they only exist.
But with it, this audience lives.
Cheers to all who were there. Here’s to the hope this past Friday the 13th serves as a positive landmark for local live music and not a worst case scenario caused by our tiny yet fierce foe, COVID-19.
Some of last Friday’s performers also released an instrumental number for another project. Plot Armor, comprised of Matt Shreve, Dakota Hooper, Lance Simms and sometimes Jeremy Dodd are working on a new album called “Turn-based Romance” with Brandon Cramer from 1121 Recordings.
With a new video produced and directed by Justin Stevens that features a sort of Southwest Oklahoma day in the life compilation, the song “What’s That Anime?” shares a story without saying a word. Full transparency: for many, there are some familiar faces but, to be honest, the visual star of the show is my boy Waylon, lounging next to the White Claw on a table: https://youtu.be/Vjw16vbtArY.
With its sound, I think of this song as the “What if Joe Satriani wrote his version of the Peanuts theme song while thinking about video games?”
And that’s just perfect.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.