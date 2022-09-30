It takes a lot to follow a vision.
When that vision is putting together a music festival mixed with car and motorcycle show, well, you’re filling in a tall order. Especially when you’ve never experienced putting on a music show.
All this is especially true of Kristy Howard.
Few things are as unpredictable and tricky as working with musicians. You have schedules to consider, pay, personalities and a whole warehouse of unexpected things to hash out with setting up and producing a live music show.
But on Saturday Oct. 8 at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center, 2002 S. 13th in Duncan, Howard’s making it happen for what she hopes is the inaugural Freewhilin’ Southwest Music Festival and Car and Motorcycle Show.
Howard is a Stephens County lifer. She went to Bray-Doyle schools, has two kids and two grandkids and works at the Stephens County Health Department. In transparency, she’s a long-time friend who hit up the columnist for some ideas while working on the project.
Howard said her love for all genres of music drove her to a sense of “madness” to make the festival happen. It’s to offer the musicians an opportunity to perform like they may not get to very often with exposure to a large audience.
“There is so much talent around our area and most of them are trying to get their start,” she said, “and the only places that they can do that is in the local bars which limits such a huge number of spectators.”
Howard thinks people need to hear these fruits of industriousness. It led to a “eureka” moment, she said.
“One day I was talking with some friends and made the comment that this town needed an outdoor event that our locals could expose their talents,” she said. “One responded if anyone could pull it off it was me, another, more or less dared me, so here we are.”
The day’s lineup begins at noon and runs through 10 p.m. with a dozen performers in 10 hours.
“We have a total of four acoustic (artists) and four bands that will be alternating the stage starting at noon,” Howard said. “Robert Aguire, of Duncan, will start the stage at noon followed by Chasing the Sun, of Duncan, BJP Music coming all the way from McAlister, then Whiskey Creek, of Comanche, Dylan Thompson, of Comanche, Drivin’ South, of Duncan, Bret James and Tony Garrison, both from Lawton, will be doing a song swap before the headliner, Old 81 Band, of Comanche, at 8 p.m. Russell Hulme will be running sound.”
Howard put the word out for musicians and said she’s received an overwhelming response. All the performers on the bill were vetted by checking out their live show and meeting with them, she said.
At this year’s Medicine Park Blues Ball Saturday, Howard was on site. She said she had a long road to go that day while checking out performers at different stops across Southwest Oklahoma.
One of those bands is the festival headliners, Old 81 Band. After seeing them live at a recent show at Duncan’s Wall Street Bar, Howard said she had to book them for the festival.
Check out their single released in April, “Austin”: https://youtu.be/hSyFA2ZlqYk.
Initially, Howard was trying to keep things simple by having a concert with just a few bands. An avid motorcyclist as well as classic car fan, she said the idea for the car and motorcycle show added to the event planted seed.
Registration for the car and motorcycle show will be from 10 a.m. to noon. There are first and second place prizes for 10 categories for the cars and gift cards and merchandise from Diamondback Harley-Davidson for the motorcycles. Winners will be announced some time between 4 and 5 p.m., she said, “depending on how the times run with the bands.”
If you’re going to have a family-friendly event, then you have to feed them, keep them interested and have activities for the kids to burn off some energy. The event has all that.
Howard said there’s been a crazy amount of support and help that’s made her ideas come to fruition.
“The sponsorship support from the small business owners in this town has been very outstanding,” she said. “Just the support in general.”
With a little over a week to go, Howard said everything seems to be falling in place.
“I really hope it stays that way,” she said. “I thought the support a few months ago was awesome but now as it gets closer the support is stronger and stronger.”
One of the keys to promoting the event has been through the Freewheelin’ Southwest Music Festival Facebook group page, according to Howard. With over 1,700 members, it’s been a hub where people have reached out to do their part and offer insights and advice.
“I have learned so many do’s and don’ts that the next events will just get better and better,” she said. “I want to thank all of you for saving the date to come and play, wanting to play, getting that car or bike shined up and just support over all.”
It’s been enough of a success so far, Howard said she’s already mentally planning the next festival. She’s hoping for every six months but at least to be an annual event that continues to grow.
You can keep up with updates for the Freewheelin’ Southwest Music Festival through its Facebook group page.
You may be hearing about some Lawton pride at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, according to Andrew “Fyu-Chur” Jackson.
Jackson engineered the album ”The Making of Johnollie” by John O. Nelson, of Lawton. The song, ”Classic” is now on the ballot for potential nomination for a Best Rap Performance award, according to Jackson.
“Members of the Grammy committee put it up for nomination so his song can be voted in if he gets enough votes,” he said. “All of it was made in Lawton but the song is also being spun on XM Radio.”
The track has a classic hip hop inspiration. The producer said it’s led to its inspiration becoming a fan.
“It’s an LL Cool J inspired song and LL Cool J himself heard the song and really enjoyed it,” he said, “and even left a message about it for John O.”
Nelson said in a statement this is an overwhelming moment. He credits Fyu-Chur with the vision and talent to make it come to life.
“I am truly humbled by this,” he said.
From his hometown and Fyu-Chur Studio, Jackson is the force behind the ideals and music found in a ton of talent. As a producer/songwriter/engineer, he’s made some magic with the likes of Joe Budden, Si’yir Royale, Knuckles and many more. He said he enjoys working with artists who are looking for more than to only “make it” in the music industry. He said he is driven to impact music as a whole by introducing new ideas, new techniques, and new sounds.
Check out the magic made with John O. Nelson and you’ll know why it’s a “Classic”: https://youtu.be/mH6o2cf2L-c.
I hope some of you got out last weekend to the International Festival at Elmer Thomas Park and caught the performance by GRAMMY Award winners Grupo Fantasma.
The Austin, Texas, icons feature some of the best in Latin rock/funk/progressive music you’re going to find. One of the coolest parts is friend and early-1980s Duncan High School graduate John Speice IV who drums among an orchestra of the ensemble’s percussionists. It’s been a while since he played locally.
If you missed out, check out their 2017 performance of “Nada” on Austin City Limits and kick yourself for missing out: https://youtu.be/IYJ0wScymAI.
Speice is among its many members who are also in Money Chicha and Brownout. There’s a reason these guys perform every night they want to.
Faithful readers can pretty much guess what I’m sharing next. That’s right, check out Brownout Presents: Brown Sabbath live on KEXP. I’m all about Black Sabbath so when you hear something you know so well in a different way, replete with percussion and horns, not to mention the searing guitars, you’ll understand. Treat yourself: https://youtu.be/au1kBj_-Zno.
