Medicine Park is going full stop to celebrate the community and nation’s birthday the proper way for a cobblestone community.
They’re hosting the 10th Annual Rockin’ the Park music festival and this year’s event from the main stage in Hitchin’ Post Park is going to go long like a Led Zeppelin set in their heyday. Beginning Friday and running through Monday, you’re going to get all the rock and roll you could ask for. Several genres of live rock music are on tap, as well as a festival closing Monday night with a fireworks extravaganza in the sky over Medicine Creek.
“There will be all types of rock bands, rockabilly, southern rock, Indie and a little punk so come check them all out! And remember, our festivals are free to the public of all ages and pet friendly,” said Dwight Cope, Medicine Park Economic Development Authority (MPEDA) event coordinator.
Each day’s headline performers are something special, according to Cope.
Things kick off at 8 p.m. Friday with “our friends from Dallas The Ahhfugyeahs covering cool classics smearing their own flavor on it,” according to Cope.
On Saturday, Danger Zone tops the bill. They’re a 1980s hair band tribute act performing the music of Guns ‘n Roses, Warrant, Poison and more.
Sunday night will close out with the Kris Lager Band out of Lincoln, Neb. Cope noted they’re beloved in the Park for their “feel good, blues and boogie” take on rock and roll.
Preceding Monday’s fireworks spectacle, get ready for a Tom Petty tribute from the band Insider.
“Personally looking forward to this performance,” Cope said.
Among the talent on top, some local names are slated to make their statements with sets, including Garage Mahalix and the Smilin’ Bob English Band.
I’m super stoked for the return of The (legendary) JuJu Beans featuring “Uncle” Dave Crow. This boogie woogie punk rock reved rockabilly outfit are always a favorite to catch live.
Performance schedule:
•Friday: Ahhfugyeahs, 8-10 p.m.
•Saturday: 3-4:30 p.m., Garage Mahalix; 5-6:30 p.m., JuJu Beans; 7-8:30 p.m., 100 Bones; 9-11 p.m., Danger Zone.
•Sunday: 3-4:30 p.m., Smilin’ Bob English Band; 5-6:30 p.m., Skinner Meyer; 7-8:30 p.m., Tyler Lee; 9-11 p.m., Kris Lager Band.
•Monday: 3-4:30 p.m., Killer Darlings; 5-6:30 p.m., Echo-21; 7-9 p.m., Insider followed by fireworks.
A little further up the road, the “Sounds of Freedom Festival!” will be offering a Saturday filled with a fun run, food, games, a car smashing fundraiser throughout the day and live music all evening at the ball fields on the Interstate 44 access road.
Produced by B/S Productions Co and J.J.’s Pro Audio, in conjunction with the City of Elgin, the show is headlined by Oklahoma’s own Jamie Richards. He’ll be performing many of his 10 number one hits like “Man in the Neon Moon.”
Crosswind will kick off the music at 6 p.m., followed by an acoustic set by Dani Carson in between. Following Richards’ set, the skies are going to explode with color with a large fireworks display, according to the promoters.
Friday is the day of the drop of the new acoustic single from Anthony Spencer, “Bible and the Bottle.”
Spencer credits the songwriter and his producer with helping him make this choice of song to sing.
“Jamie Chandler wrote one heck of a song and I am extremely thankful that he and Shawn Gomez my producer wanted me to sing and play it and make it one of my singles,” he said. “We will be getting back in the studio to record the full band version next along with some other original tunes.”
Originally planning to release a full album, Spencer said some things have changed. He’s enjoying being an independent artist again while working with Chandler and Gomez of The Freshwater Donkeys.
“I am having the privilege of recording with those guys now and we are planning on doing a full band version of ‘Bible and the Bottle’ next and then some other originals after that with them. They have been a blessing and I am grateful for them seeing something in me and helping me out.”
The track, with Chandler’s lead guitar countering Spencer’s deep rich Southwest Oklahoma voice, is a gem of real country music.
The collaboration with The Freshwater Donkeys paid off for a recent performance at the “Heartburn Highway Festival” at the Kiowa Casino in Devol. Their union opened for headliner Coffey Anderson. Spencer said, “those guys are amazing at what they do and it showed.”
Spencer said changing course on prior laid plans is the best move he’s made. He’s been playing a lot of new venues across the state and a recent tour of radio stations has led to success. He’s anxious to see where the road takes him.
“A lot of stuff I had planned on doing changed all for the better and even though there isn’t an album coming but there are some solid singles coming in the near future,” he said. “I’ve been blessed for sure. So much is in store and it will be getting busier along the way and I’m excited to break out and show the world.”
Follow Anthony Spencer Music on most social media sites and check out the new single.
Speaking of new singles, Cade Roth & The Black Sheep just released their new single “Have It All.” It’s another case of a fantastic Southwest Oklahoma band pushing themselves further into new, original directions. And it’s about as good as it gets.
Visit the online edition of the column at swoknews.com and click on the link to go directly to the music. It’s always free to view online.
Again, click on the link and you, too, can “Have it All”: https://youtu.be/7reUSoV7CtA.
