Frank Turner finds room for anger and softness on his ninth album

With 12 of 50 shows down on his latest U.S. tour, Frank Turner keeps looking around for someone to blame for the exhausting outing.
“Of course, inevitably it’s me,” Turner said from a tour bus on the way to West Virginia for show number 13.
The English singer/songwriter with a penchant for impassioned punk prose is currently in the middle of touring all 50 states in 50 days as part of his “Never-Ending Tour of Everywhere.”
Turner has always been a machine when it comes to touring. His song “The Road” from his third studio album “Poetry of the Deed” infamously chronicled his addiction to a life spent chasing horizons.
Of course there are drawbacks, Turner admits, to being in a new place every day but unable to truly experience it.
“Part of the nature of touring unfortunately is that you don’t really go anywhere that’s not within walking distance of the tour bus,” Turner said.
Turner was speaking generally, but specifically lamenting how he will be unable to visit the newly opened Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma when his tour brings him through the state.
The state has its own ties to Punk history. Cains Ballroom in Tulsa was one of the only American venues the Sex Pistols played during their one and only tour in the U.S. tour. Oklahoma Son Woody Guthrie has long been a folk/punk hero. And of course, the addition of the Bob Dylan Center has only leant the state more street cred.
“We’ve been through Oklahoma before and always loved it,” Turner said. “We’re very excited to be coming back.”
Turner’s tour comes in the wake of his ninth studio album, “FTHC,” which rose to number one on the UK album charts, somewhere Turner certainly never expected to be — but was nonetheless thrilled about.
The album — sonically, lyrically and emotionally — goes harder than anything Turner has done as a solo artist.
“With this album I wanted to, not really go back to my roots as I can’t even say that because none of my albums have really sounded like this before, but I wanted to go where I was comfortable musically,” Turner said.
Right out of the gate with the hard-hitting “Non Serviam” the album pulls no punches. The song is at times a lyrical middle finger to some of the singer’s harsher critics and haters. “My Bad,” another hard, fast track, is something of an apology from Turner for how badly “guys that look like” him have messed up the world.
The album was written during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, and much of the hardest sounds are tinged with the anger and frustration that he was feeling during that time.
“I have to say, as weird as it sounds, without the lockdowns this album would not have been the same, it wouldn’t have been nearly as hard,” Turner said.
But there are also moments of softness on the album. Songs where Turner uncouples from the hardcore sound and opens up on more delicate subjects, like the loss of Scott Hutchison, his friend and former Frightened Rabbit front man, on “A Wave Across a Bay.”
As Turner sees it, the mix of hard and soft tracks doesn’t create a disparity on the album but works to shape the whole of the sound.
“I absolutely think there is room for both. I don’t think that albums have to be monochromatic. Some are softer than the others, but they’re still a part of the sound,” Turner said. “Going into this, you know, not many people get to make a ninth album, not many people live to. So that I got to make one at all meant there weren’t really any clichés or stereotypes to follow, you know? My only guide is, what, Beethoven I suppose.”
“FTHC” is now available. Turner will perform at the Tower Theatre on July 2 in Oklahoma City along with The Bronx and Pet Needs.