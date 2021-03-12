A man jailed since July 2019 on a $1 million bond received five new felony charges Thursday.
The Comanche County District Court requested, and District Judge Emmit Tayloe allowed, the filing of felony counts against Rick Adam Verdin, 35, of Lawton, for charges of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of kidnapping and a count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Verdin’s new charges are on top of felony charges filed in July 2019 for first-degree rape, rape by instrumentation, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, performing lewd acts in the presence of a minor, child abuse, kidnapping and domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm. The rape charge, with three prior felony convictions, is punishable by up to death.
Verdin was arrested following a police standoff the morning of July 16, 2019. Lawton police were called shortly after midnight to a situation involving children at a home in the 2200 block of Northwest Atlanta. The woman who had been in the home slipped away to call authorities.
According to investigators, she said Verdin was high on methamphetamine, had several weapons and had barricaded himself and her children inside of the home. She said Verdin was threatening anyone trying to come inside with violence.
Police remained at the scene until around 8 a.m. before learning that Verdin was no longer at the home. He was found due to his cell phone’s ping at a home near Northwest 14th Street and Columbia and arrested.
Verdin is slated to appear at the sounding docket for March jury trials, records indicate.