This past year was filled with so many creative local musical highlights that I’m carrying over the Best of 2022 into 2023.
Deal with it.
There was just too much talent that stood out in the past year for two columns so I wanted to put spotlights on some more stellar performers and performances.
First off, and this was a tough one. Takeez takes top hip hop honors this year for his August 2022 release, “Way Out.” It was my choice after some heavy deliberation.
There’s just something about the way this singular artist takes his abilities as a rapper and singer, mixes in his production chops and then adds that one of a kind artistic “voice” to create something unique and on its own.
“Way Out” is yet another step forward in Takeez’s always progressive catalog and you should check it out: https://youtu.be/2zlxopMgxvo.
As always, the column is available to read for free.
John O. Nelson kept it close in the running with his single inspired by LL Cool J. It was a shining moment enough to garner the rap icon’s attention and earn consideration for GRAMMY Award nomination.
The title says a lot about this “Classic”: https://youtu.be/mH6o2cf2L-c.
Chloè Montana was right up there as well with her sophomore album’s leadoff single, “Wraith Talk” with C. Tidy.
Montana is a fierce feminine voice who’s got the goods to get a big reach outside the 580 and into the stratosphere.
Give “Wraith Talk” a listen and you’ll get why this was such a close race this year: https://youtu.be/xloxizCIu0Q.
With the country side, I keep coming back to Joe Hopkins and his debut single, “Jacked Up On Country.”
Alone or with Drivin’ South Band, Hopkins has been growing a fanbase with his warm voice and rooting in traditional country songwriting with a modern ethos. If Hank Jr. ain’t doin’ it, that’s fine. It’s Hopkins’ turn.
Give it a listen and you’ll understand why I’m all “Jacked Up On Country” while writing about it: https://youtu.be/Jusww13jm40.
The Kat Pratt Band caught a lot of attention this year. Featuring its namesake vocalist, the strong band is rounded out with Frank Ryan on guitar, Darren Herrod pounding the drums and David Hastings on bass.
This quartet played a lot of stages and with the strength of songs like “Mr. Devil Man” and “Centimeter Peter,” they’re setting themselves up for good things in 2023.
Check out “Mr. Devil Man” and hear what the hype is about: https://youtu.be/lslQ1Zl4_Lo.
The new faces of Southwest Oklahoma honest pop punk rock and roll honorees can really only go to one band. It wouldn’t make sense otherwise.
Lawton’s under-20 power pop trio Senseless have been building up its reputation through a year’s worth of high energy live performances that, coupled with their debut three-song EP produced by Brandon Cramer at 1121 Recordings, makes them the rising band to watch out for as 2023 gets underway.
Give a live version of “4 Leaf Clover” a listen and tell me you don’t feel the hooks striking and grabbing a hold of you: https://youtu.be/CZiYDPDqhB4.
This year, I’m giving out a true MVP award for David Dodson: Most Valuable Percussionist.
What can you say about this mad drummer other than, without his spot on work in a plethora of Lawton’s heavy hitters, there wouldn’t be a local heavy rock scene.
Metronome precise, ready to rock and one of the best guys around to call brother and bandmate, Dodson is the rock that held things together, first with the Final Step, then Southern Aggression. He’s since been making his mark as the innovative beatmaster (or is it beastmaster?) of Lucavi, the timekeeper of Titan Metal and the backbone for my bandmates and I in Norville. I’m sure I’m missing another few projects, but you catch my drift.
Dodson combines the Lucavi and Norville journey with this New Year’s Eve cover of Norville’s “Vlad” by Lucavi that hits hardest because of his stellar backbeat: https://youtu.be/PSb4jhJLB98.
With less than a dearth of local drummers working, Dodson truly owns this honor every time he sweats it out at the back of the stage or among the smoke machines to keep the tempos moving and remind everyone the beat goes on.
Finally, returning to 2022’s top album in the columnist’s book, “Tales of the Astro Throne” by, of course, Astro Throne, the new year was welcomed at the Railhead Saloon by the band’s live debut.
Featuring band mastermind, Matt Shreve on guitars/vocals, and Dakota Hooper on guitars, Brandon Cramer handling bass duties, Dayton Keel putting on a monster show behind the drum kit and several guest vocal appearances by Garrett Glass, this debut was a giant foot kicking in the heavy rock doors to 2023.
Check out their take on the albums’ first single, “Caestus of Grief”: https://youtu.be/tv_5R1Pav2U.
There aren’t enough kudos to exemplify how great Astro Throne’s sole cover, the Queens of the Stone Age classic, “Go With the Flow” hit. Bravo to Hooper for knocking out that singular, searing lead work on guitar throughout this runaway train of desert rock: https://youtu.be/NG1ZBLyZ89w.
OK, I guess we’ve wrapped up this past year’s highlights with a neat little bow. I can’t wait to get neck deep into the cool stuff already coming our way as 2023 gains traction and gets underway.
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.