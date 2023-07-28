It’s been a minute since the column caught up with Fildio.
Seems like it’s the right minute after catching the band at a recent performance at Diamondback Harley-Davidson.
Bassist Ben Ellis said he and his original bandmates: Clay Commings, guitar; and Nathan Red Elk, drums; they’ve recently been joined by singer/guitarist Adam Cearnal; are in their third year and have developed into more of a regional band performing more out of state than in state shows.
“We have diversified a bit in order to adjust to broader audience,” he said. “We are still fundamentally a rock and roll band playing music from the 70s, 80s and 90s but stray a bit.”
With a wide spectrum of cover material, they’ve branched out a lot. Ellis said it’s fun to play a wide spectrum. The fans appear to enjoy it, as well.
“Depending on who and where we are playing for, we may throw in anything such as Garth Brooks, The Beach Boys or even Rage Against the Machine,” he said.
You can hear Fildio embrace its classic rock vibe with this performance of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb”: https://youtu.be/baJHO8DRPrI.
Visit the online edition at swoknews.com and click on this and any other link to go straight to the music.
In branching out sonically, a dream of Commings’ is coming true as the Fildio lineup has formed a second project called Hangar 11 that focuses on surf punk music. The shows are smaller and limited but fun and different, Ellis said.
“Hangar 11 plays music by Agent Orange, Dick Dale, The Ventures, and Man or Astroman as well as other similar artists,” he said.
Catch the Fildio/Hangar 11 lineup tackle The Beach Boys’ classic, “Surfin’ USA”: https://youtu.be/GwG_KFskVvE.
“We are Oklahoma’s only surf punk band,” Commings said.
They get superheroic with this instrumental take on the “Batman Theme”: https://youtu.be/a7d57s7b1PA.
I’m excited to perform with Norville on a lineup that includes Hangar 11 set for Jan. 6, 2024, at Norman’s Resonator Institute.
There’s a lot of shows and music to go, Ellis said. You can still find the band’s first album, “F1” available on all streaming platforms. He said it’ll be joined by new music as soon as possible.
“We are currently working on new material for our second album and can’t wait to get back in the studio,” he said.
Following last year’s release of “Underdeveloped” and earlier this year’s “Traitor,” Avery Leach has been rising in the ranks of Southwest Oklahoma music artists to watch and listen for. And when I say an artist, it’s meant.
Leach, who also plays in the punk band Bludgeon Victim, is a multifaceted musician. If you ask her, she’ll tell you that’s just who she is. It’s her mission statement.
“It’s the reason I was put on earth, and I strongly believe that,” she said.
A few months back Leach showed she could handle a cover song most people shouldn’t touch if they’re not the lates-Layne Staley or Mark Lanegan. Check out her take on Alice in Chains’ “Nutshell” and tell me I’m lying. I’ll wait: https://youtu.be/FzIKwYBG7SA.
Leach said she has a pair of new songs out on her YouTube channel.
“’Without You’ is about falling in love after so many failed relationships and being scared, trying to self sabotage something that i know I want, but I don’t feel I deserve,” she said.
“Without You” is worth a listen: https://youtu.be/bVb9MM4_SN0.
For a punk rock kid, Leach understands her ambiance, emotion and sonics to make some excellent music that is purely her voice. You can hear influences from Joy Division to Billie Eilish with a twist of Cranberries, but she has a voice all her own. This one’s a winner.
Another new single is highly personal and emotional, Leach said. “Me, Myself and My Guitar” is about the concept of death and the fragility of life.
“In my song I speak about how if heaven is real, I hope I’m allowed to take my guitar since that has been one of the only constants in my life,” she said. “It has been my biggest and only outlet for my emotions.”
Hear what Leach is talking about with “Me, Myself, and My Guitar”: https://youtu.be/5DCKjW6VaVk.
This is a good take to understand her lo-fi, shoegazer alt-rock sound. I recognize the influences, but they’re spoken in a modern language that hits hard. Haunting and moody, it’s a trip to real innerspace.
Keep your eyes on all these artists. Good things are coming all around.
