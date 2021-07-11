Summer’s most popular fruit was celebrated Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Cameron University Stadium.
The setting was ripe to produce a good time for the hundreds of visitors that came out for Lawton Farmers Market’s 10th Annual Tomato Festival.
While conversing with a customer while bagging some of the best tomatoes Legako Family Farms had to offer, Joan Fronde said the annual event is always a treat. This year’s rainy start to summer has affected the tomato harvest.
“It’s been so wet, they haven’t turned around this year to the usual output,” she said.
It didn’t stop customers seeking the freshest of produce to find their best Better Boy or Cherry variety of tomatoes.
As her 2-year-old daughter Nova petted Riley, the 10-month-old mini-Aussie, her mother Natasha Gorong was enjoying new sites. Originally from Florida, the family were recently stationed at Fort Sill and she said they are exploring what the community has to offer. Saturday’s stop was a winner.
“It’s nice,” she said. “This is our first time here.”
Albert Rivas was doing his duty as a judge for the festival’s Salsa Showdown. A scoop of the hottest batch in the bunch caused his smile to turn into a wince as he fanned his flaming tongue. Tomatoes are relatively benign and sweet until added heat is stirred in to make something spicy.
When asked what were the best type of tomatoes, Billy Pennick from Pennick Family Farm had the right answer.
“All of ‘em,” he said. “We had a really good crop.”
Judging for the festival’s Best Tasting, Prettiest, Ugliest and Largest as well as Best in Show concluded with cash prizes for each category. Pennick would earn the top prize for his Red Deuce tomatoes.
“Every time you’re judging, you’re looking for consistency,” said the Noble Foundation’s Steve Upson who served as judge.
Dr. Ed Legako, president of the Southwest Growers Association, said Pennick earned the honor named after his father, the Harlon Pennick Best in Show.
It was a year of giants in the Largest tomato category. The winning tomato clocked in a 1.96 pounds, followed by a 1.50 pounder and the bronze went to one weighing 1.39 pounds.
Jimmy Williams displayed a startled smile as his Heirloom tomatoes were named Best Tasting.
“What kind of tomatoes?” Legako asked.
“The good kind,” was Williams’ response.
Jake and Georgie Lorentz felt like their little tomato was the best in the bushel. Relaxing in her stroller with an award winning smile on her face, their 1-year-old granddaughter Natalie Gonzalez blushed bright among the activity. Following a fun trip to the farmers market, they said they were ready to relax with the rewards from their visit.
