Episode No. 9 of Redder Dirt: An OK Crime Cast
The latest episode of The Constitution’s podcast, Redder Dirt: An OK Crime Cast featuring staff writers Gary Reddin and Scott Rains drops online today. This edition picks up with part two "Meth and Madness" with how methamphetamine was policed in the aftermath of the Ricky Ray Malone case.
The latest episode shares how the criminal justice system adapted to the drug during its peak period and how it has developed with sentencing reform and rehabilitative outreach. Also, learn more about the people often called "tweakers" and learn more about those who've escaped this once Wild West world of drugs and mayhem.
Thank you for tuning into this monthly feature through The Constitution's webpage and Facebook page. We're now on all online platforms and an archive of the latest and all past shows can be found online.
Feel free to comment and, good, bad or indifferent, we’ll read it on an upcoming episode.
