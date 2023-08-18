The return of Dethklok, the titular animated mightiest black metal band in all the land from the series “Metalocalypse” has been a highly anticipated moment for many.
Now, 10 years after the series was abruptly cancelled by Cartoon Network, this staple of the Adult Swim lineup for seven seasons gets the conclusion it deserves with a movie due out on Aug. 22.
Preceding that, however, Brendan Small’s brainchild has put out a new album, “Dethalbum IV,” one of two in connection with the new movie, “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doom Star (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” which is due out Aug. 25.
The columnist was fortunate enough to get an advance listen to “Dethalbum IV,” due to be released on Aug. 22.
The premise of the series is Dethklok, an extreme black metal band, is the most successful entertainment act on the planet and the seventh largest economy in the animated world of Adult Swim’s “Metalocalypse.”
Live, they are a multi-media powerhouse that showcases animation, comedy and brutality, while recreating the popular albums and animated visuals in a live atmosphere. Band members include musician and show co-creator Brendon Small, legendary drummer Gene Hoglan with more metal heavyweights joining in.
Check out the movie trailer: https://youtu.be/uZcY88bMqHE.
Visit the column’s online edition and click on this and any other link to go straight to the music. As always, it’s free to read online.
With “Dethalbum IV” releasing Aug. 22, the same day the movie hits pay-per-view on online streaming platforms, this is the album Dethklok fans have been chomping at the bit for. Featuring technical musicianship and brutal performance, you’re getting what you expect and more.
The band released its first single, “Aortic Desecration” last month and it’s been a constant blast on heavy metal radio online. Check out the video: https://youtu.be/R8r2heCJAUU.
The lead track on the album, “Gardener of Vengeance” is an awesome blast of pulsing drums and that distinct voice of singer, “Nathan Explosion.” Small’s guitar leads show the talent enhanced by his time studying at the prestigious Berklee College of Music.
“Poisoned for Food” offers the intensive metal Dethklok fans crave with the humor that is integral to what they do. The brutality that follows on tracks “Mutilation on a Saturday Night” and “Bloodbath” is musically distinct and precise but with lyrics always planted firmly in-cheek.
One of my favorites is the track “I Am the Beast” with musical movements that hint at Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” taken to the next eight levels. This one hits like Tyson in his prime.
“Horse of Fire” charges exactly as its title implies. This is fierce. Followed with the acoustic introduction of “DEADFACE” the album grooves in an epic classic metal riff with pounding toms that will make old school fans quake. It is an epic 3:22 minutes that shines.
“Satellite Bleeding” is another standout track. With subtle Slayer nods in the versing, the bridge into chorus takes Dethklok into Mastodon territory in the most satisfying way. Followed by “Sos,” this is a great double-shot to lead into the album closer.
“Murmaider III” hearkens back to the first two with the sounds that make the whales sing bloody murder before its panzer division-like riffs tread across your earholes in a way that makes you sit up and listen.
Ten years has been too long to wait. Fortunately, Small and company are making the wait worthwhile.
Be looking for Sunday’s Beat section where I’ll have an interview with Brendan Small and some background about this multi-talented and extremely funny guy. Also, I’ll be offering a review of the movie, “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doom Star” as soon as they send it.
If you want to see this insanely talented and entertaining group live, they’ll be appearing with Baby Metal for the Babyklok Tour 2023 at the South Side Ballroom in Dallas, Texas, on Aug. 31. Tickets are on sale.
