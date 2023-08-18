The return of Dethklok, the titular animated mightiest black metal band in all the land from the series “Metalocalypse” has been a highly anticipated moment for many.

Now, 10 years after the series was abruptly cancelled by Cartoon Network, this staple of the Adult Swim lineup for seven seasons gets the conclusion it deserves with a movie due out on Aug. 22.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

