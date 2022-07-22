Readers of the column and area music fans have gotten to know Dani Carson over the years.
Performing her music live pretty much anywhere and everywhere she can since she was 14, this girl’s got a fan base built up. That doesn’t even count her horseback riding lessons where she shares yet another passion with others.
Add to it several years as a DJ on Hot Country 97.3 FM, Carson has developed quite the reach.
That reach has ratcheted up since January 2021 when she began working for Oklahoma Life TV. Carson said there’s a connection between everything in her path.
“Part of the reason I was able to fit the role was because of my musical involvement in the Southwest Oklahoma community,” she said. “I was asked to find a way to incorporate my music into the story-telling role as a host.”
From that inspiration, as any great songwriter will, Carson decided to tell stories.
“At the time, I was very strict about keeping my different jobs separate from one another,” she said. “So, instead of telling my story of music, I wanted the chance to tell everyone else’s stories.”
From that notion, Carson developed her “Starting Somewhere” series that shines a light on Southwest Oklahoma musical talent.
“I know there are people in our communities who want to support local and who truly appreciate live music at its truest and rawest form,” she said, “but not everyone is able to find it or even know where to start looking for it.”
Carson said the goal is to share the individual stories of the musicians from their own mouths. They share how they began, how they got here and what they’ve got going forward.
“The artist feature spotlight is meant to highlight one artist and an original work of theirs at the tail end of their interview,” she said.
In season No. 1, Carson was able to shine a spotlight on artists like BLY, Greg Strawn, the Kat Pratt Band, Nikki Jackson and closed out with the Southwest Oklahoma Hick Hop King Knuckles himself.
This second season’s schedule includes Anthony Spencer, Matt Moran and Gavin Taylor among the talents to be spotlighted. More about that later. The music is always the spotlight, including a performance and a special wrap-up featuring a schedule from “one of the only music venues in Oklahoma who provides live music every single day of the year: J.J.’s Alley Bricktown Pub in Oklahoma City,” Carson said. She’s one of the trove of talent who calls the venue a musical home away from home.
“We want to promote those who perform at JJ’s since they help promote our series,” she said.
Carson calls “Starting Somewhere” a true passion project. She’s able to return the love she’s received over the years. A favorite return guest on the column’s now-defunct Today’s Best Soundemonium! radio show, it’s exciting to see her flip the script and get others to talk about and perform their music. The talent spotlighted has been from Tulsa and Oklahoma City but the majority of the shine is felt over Southwest Oklahoma talent. I can dig it.
“It makes me incredibly happy to hear that when people start to hear the very beginning music of the series, they know exactly what’s on and what to expect,” she said. “More than anything, I’m thrilled that the show has helped bring more attention to Oklahoma’s music scene all over the state. I’m hoping that the show can help artists reach their goals of being seen and being heard for their hard work and talents.”
Now about the upcoming episode. Carson met up with six of the nine (10 counting producer Brandon Cramer of 1121 Recordings) at the columnist’s case last Sunday to record an interview with Norville. It was interesting to be on the receiving end of an interview from someone I’ve been interviewing for over a decade.
Carson’s a natural at getting a response an artist can be proud of. Hopefully, joined with Norville bandmates David Dodson, Dakota Hooper, Josh Katvala, Garrett Glass and Ryan Tyler, we made for an interesting show.
I guess you’ll have to tune in to find out.
Carson said the episode will premiere at 6:30 p.m. July 28 on the Oklahoma Life TV Facebook page but it’ll probably stream sooner that day on the YouTube channel and its webpage: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUytdY2MYDrAGkFMlSwjBiQ/featured, or: https://oklahomalife.tv/startingsomewhere-oklahoma-life-tv/.
You’re going to want to tune in as we world premiere a remixed live version of “The Witch” replete with visuals to make it our official “first” video. You can also go to YouTube and set your alarm for the release at midnight that night: https://youtu.be/hSZ14zW6iUQ.
Visit the column’s online edition at swoknews.com and click on the links to go directly to the music to these and any other listings. It’s always free to view online.
Carson said from what she’s seen, things are looking up and bright for Oklahoma’s music future. She said she feels it’s a mission to pass it forward. She hopes it’s her audience’s as well.
“I hope that music supporters, or those who care deeply about self employed dream-chasers, will help spread the word,” she said. “After all, every famous person up on those PAYCOM stages weren’t just born that way. Every. Single. One. Started somewhere.”
The new Telekinetic Yeti album “Primordial” takes the impact of its 2017 album “Abominable” and pushes this duo to the front of new bands to watch and, most importantly, hear. As a two piece, they could have taken the road of a Black Keyes or White Stripes. Instead, they took the low (end) road and, man, am I glad I took a ride along. This album is a game changer.
The opening title track sets the tone. With its churning riff and thunderous toms, this is how you introduce the maximum potential of a two-piece band. Psychedelic and, well, primordial at the same time, this is electric doom: https://youtu.be/FxXjtSylu8s.
With “Ancient Nug,” guitarist/vocalist Alex Baumann and drummer Rockwel Heim dive into Mastodon waters and delivers a beast all the Yeti’s own before burning into a boogie groove that makes you want to move and closing with a lurching final third that hits like a slow motion fistfight: https://youtu.be/dr3bQUAakq0.
“Ghost Train” opens with a harmonic feedback before hitting a Blue Cheer by way of Black Flag sludge groove that conjures goosebumps before hitting a propulsive gallop of distortion and attitude. The band hits its stoner label with full force that will definitely give you a head change with “Stoned Ape Theory.”
The 1:25 long “Light in the Dying World” offers a distorted lead guitar track that burns like a slower “Eruption” being drowned in feedback and volume. And then follows “Beast.” This is a song that lives up to its title and I love it.
With its Goblinesque opening, “Toke Wizard” proves to be a bit of a head trip before moving to almost prog-metal territory to create some Red Fang-infused magic.
“Rogue Planet” proves that, even if this duo is from Iowa, their creativity comes from the cosmos while channeling the best of Black Sabbath. This is a duo who have figured out what they want to do and how they want to do it to the maximum potential.
At under three minutes, “Tides of Change” makes every moment count over its pulsing groove. With “Invention of Fire,” I can see this being the quest taken by psychedelic doom fans to find some form of nirvana — that state of mind, not the band.
Closing with what could be a call to arms for its fans, “Cult of Yeti” rises from the “primordial ooze” while creating a new variation to an established music form that’s worthy of worship for fans of fuzz to catch the buzz.
